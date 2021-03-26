Celtics

Rapid Recap: Timelord’s energy, Tatum’s 34 points lead Celtics' win in Bucks rematch

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Red's Army

By March 26, 2021 10:30 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Playing their second straight game in Milwaukee, the Celtics came out winners this time, 122-114, in one of their best performances of the season. A bit shorthanded because of Thursday’s trades, Brad Stevens finally gave Rob Williams his first start, and the Timelord delivered: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, 2 steals, and relentless energy. He was everywhere.

Jayson Tatum was unstoppable, attacking the rim and making 13 of 18 shots for 34 points. Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown combined for 62 points. The Celtics had 27 assists, made 22 of 47 threes, and broke the game open with a 43-point third quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo was held in check, scoring just 16.

This was the Celtics’ first game since saying goodbye to Theis, Teague and Green, and acquiring three new players (Moe Wagner was the only one who played).

Second quarter.

Evergreen tweet for every Celtics-Bucks game:

Amazing sequence:

Third quarter.

Fourth quarter, Bucks conceded.

Ironically, Wagner made his first shot from the same spot as Theis missed his last shot.

Box score

