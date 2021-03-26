Rapid Recap: Timelord’s energy, Tatum’s 34 points lead Celtics' win in Bucks rematch

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Playing their second straight game in Milwaukee, the Celtics came out winners this time, 122-114, in one of their best performances of the season. A bit shorthanded because of Thursday’s trades, Brad Stevens finally gave Rob Williams his first start, and the Timelord delivered: 7 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, 2 steals, and relentless energy. He was everywhere.

Jayson Tatum was unstoppable, attacking the rim and making 13 of 18 shots for 34 points. Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown combined for 62 points. The Celtics had 27 assists, made 22 of 47 threes, and broke the game open with a 43-point third quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo was held in check, scoring just 16.

This was the Celtics’ first game since saying goodbye to Theis, Teague and Green, and acquiring three new players (Moe Wagner was the only one who played).

Celtics jump out to a quick 12-6 lead against the Bucks and Kemba's scored 8 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 26, 2021

Starter Rob is good who could have predicted this? — #1 Wagner Fan (No Not That One) (@NiceSheehan) March 26, 2021

The Celtics held Giannis scoreless in both first quarters of this miniseries: 0-for-7 from the field in 17+ minutes.https://t.co/emFbSL4HxQ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 27, 2021

Second quarter.

Tatum hanging out around (and on) the rim a lot tonight#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/XYvADJCL36 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021

Evergreen tweet for every Celtics-Bucks game:

I HATE Middleton — SIᙏᙏO ☘️🏀 (@Simmo1414) March 27, 2021

Amazing sequence:

Time Lord said nope. Then the Jays said yep. #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/l74z4ATHqp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2021

#Celtics lead #Bucks 60-55 at half. Tatum 15, Walker 15, Brown 12, Smart 9, Williams 0, 6 rebs, 5 ast; Middleton 14, Holiday 11, DiVincenzo 10, Giannis 4. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 27, 2021

Third quarter.

Celtics are 14-of-28 from three, including 5-of-6 from deep in the third quarter. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 27, 2021

Timelord with major minutes is an absolute game changer — Mike O’Brien Long Play Podcast (@OBMcfly) March 27, 2021

Time Lord just saved his own loose ball like he teleported across the court. You can’t make this stuff up. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 27, 2021

Rob doing a little bit of everything tonight 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/L5WPNXpPBb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 27, 2021

Rob throws down the lob with authority! pic.twitter.com/LU8ElmdQZu — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 27, 2021

Celtics lead 103-89 after three Tatum – 30 points

Walker – 21 points

Smart – 20 points

Brown – 18 points

Celtics – 18-36 three-pointers

Celtics – 22 assists on 37 baskets Middleton – 19 points

Holiday – 17 points

Giannis- 16 points

Bucks – 12 offensive rebounds

Bucks – 12 TOs — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 27, 2021

Boston was 9-14 from 3 in the 3rd quarter — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 27, 2021

Fourth quarter, Bucks conceded.

Moe Wagner is spelled with an “e,” Celtics people. Welcome to Moe’s. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 27, 2021

Ironically, Wagner made his first shot from the same spot as Theis missed his last shot.

First shot as a Celtic for @moritz_weasley 💰 pic.twitter.com/4vtikVQQkA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 27, 2021

With a game tomorrow against the #Knicks, Budenholzer basically pulled his starters early in the fourth. Giannis has not played in the 4Q. #Celtics #Bucks — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 27, 2021

#Bucks never seemed overly involved emotionally in this game. Weird night from them, especially when they had a chance to make this a game again entering the 4th. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) March 27, 2021

FINAL SCORE: 122-114, Celtics. Celtics move to 1-0 in the Moe Wagner era with one of their better performances in a while. They made 22 3PT, their second-highest total this season, to beat MIL. Tatum led the way with 34 pts. Williams with 7 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts, 5 blocks, 2 stls — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 27, 2021

