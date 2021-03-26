The Livest Dog at UFC 260: Modestas Bukauskas

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Modestas Bukauskas

Opponent: Michal Oleksiejczuk

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Our pick this week is a little bit closer in the odds than last week’s (a whopping +300 dog in Montserrat Conejo). However, there aren’t a lot of dogs I like on this card and there are more than a couple close fights like this one – all of which I believe are harder to call than this one.

I like Bukauskas in this one for two main reasons. The first of which is that he has a great gas tank. Despite being a more muscular fighter, we’ve seen him in even the championship rounds looking fresh. In addition to that, Bukauskas also maintains his power through all of that time. Again, in the late rounds (including championship rounds) he shows the same KO power as he does early in a fight.

Being that I don’t think Oleksiejczuk can land the big KO or ground Bukauskas, I think this fight winds up going later than the average bout at 205 lbs. I also believe that the longer this fight goes, the more it favors the Lithuanian.

2021 Record: 3-6 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($30)

Return on Investment: -3%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

