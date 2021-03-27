Ilya Samsonov notches second career NHL shutout

Ilya Samsonov of Magnitogorsk, Russia has been brilliant for the Washington Capitals in 2020-21. On Friday, Samsonov notched his first shutout of the season and second of his career as the Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-0 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Samsonov made eight saves in the first period, 11 saves in the second period, and five saves in the third period. Canadian Olympic gold medalist and 2013 Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban of Toronto, Ontario led the Devils with four shots on goal.

Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia, Conor Sheary of Winchester, MA, Evgeny Kuznetsov of Chelyabinsk, Russia, and Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario, led the Capitals with two points each. Ovechkin had two goals, Sheary had one goal and one assist, while Kuznetsov and Wilson had two assists each. The other Capitals goal scorer was Nicklas Backstrom of Gavle, Sweden.

Ovechkin now has 723 career NHL goals. He is sixth all-time. The only players with more career regular season goals are Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario (894 goals), Gordie Howe of Floral, Saskatchewan (801 goals), Jaromir Jagr of Kladno, Czech Republic (766 goals), Brett Hull (741 goals), and Marcel Dionne of Drummondville, Quebec (731 goals).

With the win, Samsonov has a record of seven wins, one regulation loss, and one loss in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.22 and a save percentage of .917.

Samsonov’s previous NHL career shutout was on January 13, 2020 in a 2-0 Capitals win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Last season, Samsonov shared the Capitals goaltending workload with Braden Holtby of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. Then when Holtby signed with the Vancouver Canucks, the Capitals signed Henrik Lundqvist as his replacement to be the Capitals co-number one. Then Lundqvist announced he had a heart condition that required surgery, and the Capitals then signed Craig Anderson to share the backup workload with Vitek Vanecek.