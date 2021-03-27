Jasper Weatherby's Torrid Run

On January 29, 2021, UND junior forward Jasper Weatherby caught fire. Since that date, he’s been one of UND’s top forwards. In the following 12 games, the Ashland, Oregon Native has scored 11 goals and 17 points. Makes you wonder what his final upside will be when he’s done playing for UND?

Entering the 2020-21 season, Weatherby had 23 career points (13g-10a—23pts). With his two goals on Saturday night, Weatherby has equaled his career point total in 28 games. During the 2020-21 season, he’s scored (14g-9a—23pts). He’s also a plus-six. Weatherby also has five multi-point games.

Weatherby is a 2018 4th round (#102 overall) draft pick of the San Jose Sharks. I am sure that his play on the ice has gotten the Sharks attention.

When asked if Weatherby was nervous after his first NCAA playoff game, Weather had this to say.

“I’m just excited, these are games you want to play and all those nerves are excitement, Weatherby said. “I was very excited. I think that our entire team was, and we tried to carry that in and play fast and have fun out there.”