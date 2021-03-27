Oilers Leon Draisaitl Stresses Importance Of Defense, Balance

The Edmonton Oilers wake up Saturday morning in pretty solid position in the North Division. The Oilers are currently third in the Scotia North Division, trailing both the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs by two points. Regardless, Edmonton is seven points up on the playoff cutline and has a game in-hand on the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers are sitting pretty for the playoffs.

Two reasons for Edmonton’s success this season? At five-on-five, the club is much more balanced and has placed a great emphasis on the defensive aspect of the game.

In fact, star forward Leon Draisaitl is having a ‘breakout’ campaign when it comes to his play away from the puck.

“It’s gotten us to this point being up there in the standings and giving us a chance to make the playoffs,” Draisaitl said about his increased defensive performance. “We’re very happy that we’re learning it. We’ve always had a younger core group. Those are just things you have to go through sometimes to learn it. I think we’ve done a great job of accepting it and realizing that’s what we need to do. We’re looking to get better, looking to continue every year, every game.”

The playoffs look more and more likely each and every day. Even though they didn’t play a single game this week due to COVID-19 protocols with the Canadiens, Edmonton’s chances improved. Both the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks went winless on the week.

Now, with the playoffs squarely in sight, the Oilers must prepare for a stretch drive that includes fighting with the Maple Leafs and Jets for the division crown. That means balancing the importance of every game, starting tonight in Toronto.

“These two games are important but they’re not the end of the world and they’re not season-deciding,” Draisaitl added. “Obviously, we want to get them back. There’s no question about that. At the same time, we have to understand that this isn’t do-or-die for us right now, these two games. We got to play our game, we got to be sound defensively and play a solid road game. I think we have a good chance of winning some games.”