The Importance of Proper Care and Management of Foot Injuries On Sports Athletes

Foot injuries are incredibly common amongst athletes and it is critical that they are treated and repaired in the right way. Sprains, strains, tears and bone breaks are all par for the course for those who are heavily active. Even the most prudent of athlete, who takes care in the footwear they use and the way that they warm up and down can face issues. The body has an incredible ability to repair itself and get athletes back up and running again. What is essential however is that they understand just how critical it is to heal properly before getting active again. At centers like ModPod Podiatry they work with athletes to both repair and rehabilitate injuries, and here is why that road is so important.

Too Much Too Soon

A failure to properly allow the injury to recover could very easily mean that an athlete tries to do too much too soon. It is frustrating to not be able to run around as you normally would, but if you go back to this before you have let that injury fully recover, then it is highly likely that you will tear, strain or snap the area once more, leaving you out for even longer.

Worsening The Issue

There is very much a possibility that the issue becomes increasingly worse if you have not let the first injury completely recover. For example an ankle strain can keep you out for a few weeks, but if you continue to exercise or if you do not leave the right amount of recovery time, then you could very easily end up with a sprain, that will keep you out for much longer.

Collateral Damage

When we exercise with an existing injury, the body has to use other areas to make up for the shortfall in strength. A common issue here is that you end up with a secondary injury because you failed to allow the initial injury to heal. What could also happen here is that owing to an injury with your tendons or muscle fibers, you could easily fall and then break a bone or tear ligaments. In such a situation a desire to get back out there will end up resulting in a long stretch out, which will of course be greatly frustrating.

Damaged Performance

Above all else, athletes seriously run the risk of losing performance ability should they decide to get back out there too soon, and for some it may never return. Many professional sports stars who are rushed back from injury too soon, end up cutting their careers short because of injury accumulation or simply not being able to do what they once could, based on the fact that they never gave their bodies the right amount of time and work which it needed to heal.

If you do face an injury then, as frustrating as it may be, you simply have to work on your recovery before you get back out there.