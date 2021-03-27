Thomas Almeida Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – W (Gorman) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – W (Jabouin) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Pickett) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – W (Birchak) – $98,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – L (Garbrandt) – $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Morales) – $105,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – L (Rivera) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Font) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 18/20 – L (Martinez) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $516,500