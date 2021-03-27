MMA Manifesto

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Results

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Results

By March 27, 2021 8:01 pm

By |

ufc 260 fight card

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2
Mar 27, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

9,257 – weak – a one-fight card

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic   (20-3, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou   (15-3, #2 ranked heavyweight

Welterweights:
Tyron Woodley   (19-6-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Vicente Luque   (19-7-1, #8 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweight:
Sean O’Malley   (15-1, #25 ranked bantamweight) vs Thomas Almeida   (22-4, #47 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweight:
Gillian Robertson   (9-5,  #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Miranda Maverick   (10-2,  #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Jamie Mullarkey   (12-4, #69 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy   (16-7, #22 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Fabio Cherant   (7-1) vs Alonzo Menifield   (9-2, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Jared Gooden   (17-5, #62 ranked welterweight) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov   (15-3-1, #62 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweight:
Modestas Bukauskas  (11-3, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk   (14-4, 1 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Shane Young   (13-5, #42 ranked featherweight) vs Omar Morales   (10-1, #46 ranked featherweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass  7:30 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Marc-Andre Barriault   (11-4, 1 NC, #58 ranked middleweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 3 (4:55) vs Abu Azaitar   (14-2-1, #49 ranked middleweight)

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home