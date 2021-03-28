MMA Manifesto

Francis Ngannou Career Earnings

By March 28, 2021 12:00 am

By

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 28: Francis Ngannou (white trunks) of Cameroon knocks down Andrei Arlovski of Belarus (black trunks) in the first round of the Heavyweight division during the UFC Fight Night at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

(UFC fights only; PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Henrique) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – Apr 10/16 – W (Blaydes) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – July 23/16 – W (Mihajlovic) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Abdurakhimov – Dec 9/16 – W (Hamilton) – $124,500 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Arlovski) – $128,500 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Overeem) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Miocic) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 226 – July 7/18 – L (Lewis) – $105,000 ($100,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Blaydes) – $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Velasquez) – $225,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29/19 – W (dos Santos) – $300,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Rozenstruik) – $320,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – W (Miocic) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $2,737,500

 

