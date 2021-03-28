Indians trade reliever Adam Plutko to the Orioles

The Cleveland Indians traded reliever Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday according to the Associated Press. In return, the Indians will either receive a player to be named later or cash.

In 2020, Plutko pitched in 10 games and had a record of two wins and two losses, and one save. He had an earned run average of 4.88, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.34. In 27 2/3 innings pitched, Plutko gave up 30 hits, 15 earned runs, one hit by pitch and seven walks, and had 15 strikeouts.

Last season Plutko picked up victories in a 5-3 Indians win over the Chicago White Sox on July 28 and in a 4-3 Indians win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 25. Fascinatingly, he recorded wins in his first and last games of 2020.

Plutko’s save also came in a 14-2 Indians blowout win over the St. Louis Cardinals on August 28. He pitched four shutout innings of relief in the 12-run Cleveland win.

It should be noted that Plutko started four games for Cleveland and was a reliever for six games in 2020. Also in 2018 and 2019, Plutko was a starter for 32 of his 38 games. However in those two seasons, he had an earned run average of 5.28 and 4.86 respectively.

Due to his past struggles as a starter, Plutko will begin the Orioles’ 2021 season as a reliever. He joins a bullpen that includes Tanner Scott of Warren, OH, Shawn Armstrong of New Bern, NC, Cesar Valdez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dillon Tate of Harbor City, CA, Paul Fry of Pontiac, MI, and Travis Lakins of Middletown, OH. Scott is expected to open the season as the Orioles closer after having a sizzling earned run average of 1.31 in 25 games with the Orioles in 2020. Armstrong and Valdez were also outstanding for the Orioles last season. Armstrong had an ERA of 1.80, and Valdez had an ERA of 1.26.