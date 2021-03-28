Johnny Manziel claps back at critics on Twitter

Social media has not been kind to Johnny Manziel over the years — and still now, even though he longer plays football at the professional level.

In their defense, Manziel has asked for it, drawing attention to himself with flashy catch phrases, gestures and trash talk on the field. But he’s not that guy anymore, having really humbled himself over the years, especially once his NFL career flamed out.

And he’s been quiet ever since, attempting to get back on the football field, but without his bravado. He did so in both the AAF and the Fan Controlled Football League. Still, however, he continues to absorb some pot shots from trolls on Twitter. But he’s not shying away from them.

Nobody thinks I sucked in the league more than me. Get over it broseph https://t.co/ej8AtrO3oH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 28, 2021

Solid comebacks.