Opinion: 49ers should draft QB Justin Fields

It’s been a dream for many 49er fans since January 2021, that a marriage of Kyle Shanahan’s offense with quarterback Justin Fields under center, would be a nightmare for the NFL for years.

On Friday, that dream got much closer to being a reality, as the 49ers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, moving up from #12 to #3 in the NFL Draft, ensuring that they’ll land at least one of the top passers in college football.

It won’t be Trevor Lawrence, and it’s highly doubtful that BYU’s Zach Wilson will make it past two to the Jets, which means, the 49ers will have their pickings of Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

You can make an argument for all three- Fields, Lance, and Jones, fitting into the 49ers offense, but there’s only one who is the ultimate firecracker and can excite the fan base with his play, and that kid is Justin Fields, whose Sugar Bowl performance was one of the ages.

Already people have tried reading the tea leaves to see who the 49ers might be drafting 3rd overall in April’s draft.

It’s got to be Mac Jones, because he fits the prototypical “Shanahan QB mold” with guys like Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, and Kirk Cousins, all who played and had success under Shanahan. It makes sense right?

It’s got to be Trey Lance, because the 49ers attended his workout and it just so happens they made the trade a few days after, that cannot be a coincidence can it?

It’s got to be Justin Fields, after all Kyle Shanahan has worked previously with Fields at a QB Camp.

But then again, it can’t be any of these guys for all the same reasons right?

No way it’s Mac Jones, no way the 49ers traded up from 12 to 3, and gave up 1st round picks in 2022 and 2023 for Mac Jones right? No way it’s Mac Jones, who despite an impressive season that was capped with a National Title, only played one full season while riding the bench behind Tua Tagovaiola in 2019 (and only started 4 games because of Tua’s hip injury).

No way the 49ers go with a project in Trey Lance, who played only one game in the 2020 season due to the pandemic, and in that one game, against Central Arkansas, was less than stellar, completing 15 of 30 passes for 149 yards and the only interception in his college career.

No way it’s Justin Fields, we all know about the history of Ohio State quarterbacks right?

So then, what are the 49ers supposed to do? Simple, take the one quarterback who fits their offense, and truth be told, ALL OF THEM fit. Jones is a smart player who finished his career at Alabama 16-1 as a starter. Lance can sling a football 70-yards while rushing for 1,000 yards in a season. And then there is Fields, tough as nails, taking a brutal shot to the back against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, and then proceeding to shred them to six touchdown passes.

Fields to the 49ers is a dream. In that Shanahan offense with all those weapons, the 49ers could easily become the next NFL dynasty, rivaling what many believed would be a Patrick Mahomes run league.

It’s believed by many, that Shanahan has grown warm to the idea of the mobile/running quarterback, which didn’t appeal to him as much as the Ryan and Kirk Cousins type of QBs the league has to offer. But with the league becoming more about Russell Wilson, Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott, it seems the 49ers head coach might have had a change of heart, and if that’s the case, Fields might be the guy for San Francisco.

The fan base seems to be split, almost 50-50 on Lance and Fields, but after the Sugar Bowl game, and knowing Shanahan’s offense and the weapons that the 49ers have right now, it’s very exciting to think what a player like Justin Fields could become in the NFL.

These throws by Justin Fields are just 🔥🔥🔥. Imagine what Kyle Shanahan can do with him. #49ers pic.twitter.com/6MpbwsmVoY — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) March 27, 2021

Don’t overthink this San Francisco! Forget Ohio State’s quarterback history, Justin Fields is different. He’s a special person and a heck of a football player, and he’s your man, don’t screw this one up! This is your redemption for passing on Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft.

It’s Justin Fields, period.