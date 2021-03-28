Sean O'Malley Career Earnings

By Jeff Fox | March 28, 2021 12:00 am

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 1, Week 2 – Jul 18/17 – W (Khashakyan) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

TUF 26 Finale – Dec 1/17 – W (Ware) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Soukhamthath) – $97,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Quinonez) – $123,500 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Wineland) – $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 252 – Aug 15/20 – L (Vera) – $49,000 ($45,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – W (Almeida) – $145,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, 50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $581,500

