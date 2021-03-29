Famous Athletes Who Loved Sports Betting

You may believe that only sports fan like to place bets on sports. This is actually a myth. In reality, sports betting is enjoyed by professional athletes as well. Below we will reveal some of the high stakes athletes made. They like to gamble and place various bets which are simply impressive. Without further ado, let’s begin.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is one of the best and best-known athletes of all time. He also loved to gamble and probably he still likes the same thing. Some fans believe that his retirement from the NBA was due to the fact he was under investigation due to betting. He lost at Atlantic City casino $165.000 which sounds like much, but not until you hear about the second loss. He lost $1.25 million playing golf versus Richard Equinas a businessman from San Diego. Anyway, he liked gambling and he could afford these losses.

Pete Rose

Pete Rose is one of the best baseball players of all time. He declined to bet on this sport for ages but he still got a lifetime ban from playing baseball. In 1989 he got the ban and he was the first person to get it in a period of 40 years. In his autobiography, he admitted that he laced bets on all the matches his team played. Keep in mind that this athlete was the first to play over 500 matches in 5 positions that were all different.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson likes to play golf for real money but he does this in San Diego only. He also likes placing bets on some of the best-known teams in professional football. Add the fact he likes other sports as well and you can see why he has a debt of $2 million all caused by sports betting. Of course, he can pay for this and he will likely continue to place an occasional bet.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is known for placing high stakes all the time. Over time, he lost over $30 million we know about. In reality, he probably lost much more. An interesting fact is that he never really admitted to the problem. He only claimed that his mistake was placing too high bets. Anyway, he had to withdraw from betting for some time, and now he bets in moderation. His passions were blackjack and sports betting.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has over $400 million at a bank. He is also known to place occasional bets that are small compared to his fortune. The best one is for placing a bet on Colorado State of $45.000 and winning $50.000. However, there are no a lot of additional bets we can reveal at this point. There probably were many but we don’t have details.

Jaromir Jagr

Here we have Jaromir Jagr who was the highest paid athlete back in the 90s. He was also one of the first athletes to place bets using online sportsbook. His losses were around $500.000 which isn’t much considering the payments he god on a frequent basis. You now know this fact thanks to William Caesar the owner of a website where Jaromir placed bets. He stopped making payments so William leaked the specifics. After that, the athlete had to pay the debt and he stopped betting on sports.

Paul Hornung

Paul Hornung is well-known for the super bowl and his performances in American football. He placed bets on NFL that ranged between $100 and $500 in 1963 and he was suspended for the entire season. These are small bets today but were big back in the day. Luckily he was able to afford all the losses and enjoy some of the winnings.

The Final Word

Regardless are we looking at world series tournaments and major league baseball, athletes love to bet and there are many of them who have been doing this for years. This isn’t something they should do according to the regulations, but it is something they simply must and want. Anyway, now you know all about professional athletes who enjoyed sport betting more than their fans.