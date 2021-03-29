MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 24 - UFC 260 Aftermath

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 24th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we try to make sense of the fallout from UFC 260. Who wins, Ngannou or Jones? Is Stipe the GOAT, or just a random farm animal? Enjoy!
Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.
Enjoy!
#UFC260 Aftermath on the MMA Gambling Podcast w/ @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland
🔥 Both boys continue their heater – Jeff is 22-8, Dan 32-13
🥊 Recap of the aftermath of UFC 260 – new champ!
🤔 Who wins – Ngannou or Jones?
🎧 https://t.co/3DZxqotKhz pic.twitter.com/alnyObXCRw
— Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) March 29, 2021