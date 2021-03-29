Rapid Recap: Celtics no match for Zion's bully ball, hot shooting Pels

Turns out the Celtics are still wildly inconsistent even with fans in the building. Zion Williamson bullied his way to 28 points, while the rest of his teammates shot a scorching 51% from 3 FG in New Orleans’ 115-109 victory.

Evan Fournier, the man Danny Ainge hoped would provide a “jolt” to this fledgling team, layed an 0-10 FG egg in his debut. Marcus Smart treated us to an epic gaffe, an inexplicable attempt to defend his gaffe to teammates, two incredibly tough late stops on Zion, and an ejection in the final seconds.

Of course, the Celtics rallied late to make a game of it, and the officials botched a potential game-altering call, but the Cs didn’t really deserve to win. This wasn’t your typical lack-of-effort performance, it was more about this team just not being good enough. Again.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown (left hip contusion) – OUT

Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2021

put it dowwnnnn pic.twitter.com/LBVCPx2scW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2021

Wow Jayson Tatum came out ON FIRE. He has 11 of the team's 13 points and he assisted on the other 2. The only thing he missed is that free throw — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 29, 2021

backboard with the assist 👌 pic.twitter.com/QgxB3tXm4p — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 29, 2021

Kornet casually knockin down 3s in work boots pic.twitter.com/bEtIl23RDK — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 30, 2021

Barring a late sub here in the final 2 mins… Pels bench in the first half: 26 points

12 rebounds

7 assists

9/12 FG

6/7 3P

2/2 FT

2 turnovers — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 30, 2021

Boston trailed 64 – 55 at the half.

It appeared Nesmith whacked his head on the floor after that bucket.

Here are a few looks at the Tatum flagrant… pic.twitter.com/21BLanY46K — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) March 30, 2021

And… here’s a jump ball with 0.3 seconds remaining on the Pelicans shot clock.

That was… something pic.twitter.com/Cr7mNtyIHc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 30, 2021

Marcus Smart thinking he was right after that is incredible. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 30, 2021

Welp. Dumbest single thing I’ve ever seen a player do. — Ryan Bernardoni AC⚡️AB (@dangercart) March 30, 2021

No stopping this man 😤 pic.twitter.com/kBznkju2NX — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 30, 2021

"Way to welcome your fans back," shouts someone from the crowd. "You suck," yells another. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 30, 2021

Big shot from B.I. on the step back! Pels up by 5 with just over 30 seconds left pic.twitter.com/o03h7t1YgW — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 30, 2021

Marcus Smart just got ejected with 24.7 seconds left. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 30, 2021

Evan Fournier went 0-10 in his Celtics debut. He is the fourth player in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) to go 0-10 or worse in their debut with a new team h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/lzsPPd17M1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2021

