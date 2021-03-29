Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics no match for Zion's bully ball, hot shooting Pels

By March 29, 2021 10:55 pm

Turns out the Celtics are still wildly inconsistent even with fans in the building. Zion Williamson bullied his way to 28 points, while the rest of his teammates shot a scorching 51% from 3 FG in New Orleans’ 115-109 victory.

Evan Fournier, the man Danny Ainge hoped would provide a “jolt” to this fledgling team, layed an 0-10 FG egg in his debut. Marcus Smart treated us to an epic gaffe, an inexplicable attempt to defend his gaffe to teammates, two incredibly tough late stops on Zion, and an ejection in the final seconds.

Of course, the Celtics rallied late to make a game of it, and the officials botched a potential game-altering call, but the Cs didn’t really deserve to win. This wasn’t your typical lack-of-effort performance, it was more about this team just not being good enough. Again.

Boston trailed 64 – 55 at the half.

It appeared Nesmith whacked his head on the floor after that bucket.

And… here’s a jump ball with 0.3 seconds remaining on the Pelicans shot clock.

