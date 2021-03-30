Combat

Fight of the Day: Joey Villasenor vs. Murilo Rua

Date: June 22, 2007
Card: Strikeforce: Shamrock vs. Baroni
Venue: HP Pavilion
Location: San Jose, California

 

