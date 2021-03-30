Fighters of the Week

Combat

  1. Francis Ngannou: Finally UFC Heavyweight champion of the world after avenging his loss to Stipe Miocic with a thunderous knockout that gave the all-time great the stanky leg.

  2. Dillian Whyte: It was a Saturday of heavyweight avengers, as Whyte also got the best of a previous loss, demolishing Alexander Povetkin and getting himself back in title contention.

  3. Amanda Serrano: The hard-punching Serrano held sway on Thursday night’s Ring City USA on NBC Sports and Twitch, knocking out Daniela Romina Bermudez, a formidable challenger, and hopefully, with a new Twitch audience, gained some fans.

  4. Takeru: Leona Pettas was game, and wasn’t scared of Takeru, but the cream rose to the top and eventually Takeru put Pettas away emphatically, retaining his K-1 Super Featherweight title.

  5. Vicente Luque: That makes nine of his last ten, and 13-4 overall in the UFC, and now his last win has come via submission over a world champion in Tyron Woodley. He’s due a title shot sooner than later.

6. Sina Karimian: Returns to the K-1 Cruiserweight throne after backfisting K-Jee out at the second night of K’Festa 4.

7. Mason Fowler: Still the ace of Submission Underground, defending his Absolute championship, putting away Richie Martinez with an armbar.

8. Amanda Loewen: Another SUG, another UFC veteran put away by Loewen. In this case, Roxanne Modafferi succumbed to an armbar in overtime, failing to capture Loewen’s SUG Women’s championship.

9. Ted Cheeseman: In the co-main of the Povetkin-Whyte card, Cheeseman clamed the BBBofC title at 154lbs over undefeated James Metcalf, stopping him in the eleventh and giving him his first career loss.

10. Sean O’Malley: Rebounded nicely from his first career defeat and took it to a very dangerous Thomas Almeida on UFC 260.

11. Nathiely de Jesus: Still F2W Female Middleweight champion after submitting Kendall Ruseing at F2W 168, their third female-only card.

12. Spike Carlyle: The former UFC veteran made a successful first challenge outside of the UFC, submitting Batsumberel Dagvadorj in the main event of LFA 103.

13. Victor Dias: Dias took just under one full round and a rear-naked choke later to capture the Titan flyweight championship from Wascar Cruz.

14. Kazuki Miburo: Unseated Begin Yoshioka to claim Krush’s 53kg championship in the main event of Krush 123.

15. John Simon/Ricky Simon: TAG TEAM BJJ BAYBAY!! The Simon brothers put away Mike Currier and Willie Audifre 3-0 at Submission Underground 21.

