Odds for Ngannou Next Opponent, Division Champs at End of Year & Silva vs Chavez

Got this e-mail in the ol’ inbox today:
Forecasting who will be on top of every UFC division by the end of 2021? The guys who speculate for a living have you covered.
SportsBetting.ag set odds for the titleholder of each of the 11 weight classes at year’s end. Most have an obvious favorite, but the Lightweight Champion race is fairly close.
Also, there is a prop bet as to who Ngannou will fight next, and Jon Jones is a massive favorite.
Finally, the site has released odds for the boxing match between UFC legend Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., which was confirmed today for a June 19 bout.
Boxing Match
Anderson Silva +190
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -250
Francis Ngannou next opponent
Jon Jones -175
Derrick Lewis +300
Stipe Miocic +300
Alex Volkov +700
Ciryl Gane +1200
Bantamweight Champion at end of 2021
Petr Yan +100
Aljamain Sterling +225
Cory Sandhagen +500
TJ Dillashaw +550
Rob Font +650
Cody Garbrandt +800
Henry Cejudo +900
Frankie Edgar +1000
Pedro Munhoz +1200
Deiveson Figueiredo +1400
Featherweight Champion at end of 2021
Alexander Volkanovski +100
Brian Ortega +300
Max Holloway +400
Calvin Kattar +550
Zabit Magomedsharipov +650
Yair Rodriguez +900
Chan Sun Jung +1000
Jeremy Stephens +1400
Josh Emmett +1600
Sodiq Yussuff +2000
Flyweight Champion at end of 2021
Deiveson Figueiredo -150
Brandon Moreno +300
Cody Garbrandt +400
Askar Askarov +550
Alexandre Pantoja +650
Brandon Royval +900
Alex Perez +1000
David Dvorak +1400
Raulian Paiva +1400
Tim Elliott +2000
Heavyweight Champion at end of 2021
Francis Ngannou -200
Jon Jones +250
Stipe Miocic +400
Derrick Lewis +600
Ciryl Gane +900
Alex Volkov +1200
Curtis Blaydes +2500
Light Heavyweight Champion at end of 2021
Jan Blachwicz +100
Glover Teixeira +250
Jon Jones +350
Aleksander Rakic +650
Dominic Reyes +900
Jiri Prochazka +1400
Magomed Ankalaev +2000
Lightweight Champion at end of 2021
Charles Oliveira +150
Michael Chandler +250
Dustin Poirier +375
Justin Gaethje +550
Conor McGregor +800
Tony Ferguson +900
Beneil Dariush +1000
Paul Felder +1800
Islam Makachev +2000
Middleweight Champion at end of 2021
Israel Adesanya -150
Robert Whittaker +300
Marvin Vettori +600
Darren Till +900
Jared Cannonier +1200
Paulo Costa +1200
Derek Brunson +1400
Kelvin Gastelum +1600
Kevin Holland +2500
Welterweight Champion at end of 2021
Kamaru Usman -300
Jorge Masvidal +450
Colby Covington +650
Gilbert Burns +700
Leon Edwards +800
Stephen Thompson +1000
Vincente Luque +1400
Michael Chiesa +2500
Women’s Bantamweight Champion at end of 2021
Amanda Nunes -550
Holly Holm +550
Aspen Ladd +700
Germaine de Randamie +900
Julianna Pena +1000
Irene Aldana +1200
Raquel Pennington +1400
Yana Kunitskaya +2000
Women’s Flyweight Champion at end of 2021
Valentina Shevchenko -400
Jessica Andrade +550
Cynthia Calvillo +900
Lauren Murphy +1000
Katlyn Chookagian +1200
Joanne Caderwood +1400
Vivianne Araujo +1600
Alexa Grasso +2000
Women’s Strawweight Champion at end of 2021
Weili Zhang +100
Rose Namajunas +300
Joanna Jedrzejczyk +400
Tatiana Suarez +550
Yan Xiaonan +650
Carla Esparza +700
Marina Rodriguez +1000
Nina Ansaroff +1000
Mackenzie Dern +1400
Amanda Ribas +1600
Claudia Gadelha +2000