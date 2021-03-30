Odds for Ngannou Next Opponent, Division Champs at End of Year & Silva vs Chavez

Got this e-mail in the ol’ inbox today:

Forecasting who will be on top of every UFC division by the end of 2021? The guys who speculate for a living have you covered.

SportsBetting.ag set odds for the titleholder of each of the 11 weight classes at year’s end. Most have an obvious favorite, but the Lightweight Champion race is fairly close.

Also, there is a prop bet as to who Ngannou will fight next, and Jon Jones is a massive favorite.

Finally, the site has released odds for the boxing match between UFC legend Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., which was confirmed today for a June 19 bout.

Boxing Match

Anderson Silva +190

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -250

Odds are subject to chance and you can find current MMA odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

Francis Ngannou next opponent

Jon Jones -175

Derrick Lewis +300

Stipe Miocic +300

Alex Volkov +700

Ciryl Gane +1200

Bantamweight Champion at end of 2021

Petr Yan +100

Aljamain Sterling +225

Cory Sandhagen +500

TJ Dillashaw +550

Rob Font +650

Cody Garbrandt +800

Henry Cejudo +900

Frankie Edgar +1000

Pedro Munhoz +1200

Deiveson Figueiredo +1400

Featherweight Champion at end of 2021

Alexander Volkanovski +100

Brian Ortega +300

Max Holloway +400

Calvin Kattar +550

Zabit Magomedsharipov +650

Yair Rodriguez +900

Chan Sun Jung +1000

Jeremy Stephens +1400

Josh Emmett +1600

Sodiq Yussuff +2000