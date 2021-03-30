MMA Manifesto

Odds for Ngannou Next Opponent, Division Champs at End of Year & Silva vs Chavez

Odds for Ngannou Next Opponent, Division Champs at End of Year & Silva vs Chavez

MMA Manifesto

Odds for Ngannou Next Opponent, Division Champs at End of Year & Silva vs Chavez

By March 30, 2021 7:23 pm

By |

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: Anderson Silva of Brazil looks on before fighting against Derek Brunson (not pictured) of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Anthony Geathers/Getty Images)

Got this e-mail in the ol’ inbox today:

Forecasting who will be on top of every UFC division by the end of 2021? The guys who speculate for a living have you covered.

 

SportsBetting.ag set odds for the titleholder of each of the 11 weight classes at year’s end. Most have an obvious favorite, but the Lightweight Champion race is fairly close.

 

Also, there is a prop bet as to who Ngannou will fight next, and Jon Jones is a massive favorite.

 

Finally, the site has released odds for the boxing match between UFC legend Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., which was confirmed today for a June 19 bout.

 

Boxing Match

Anderson Silva +190

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -250

 

Odds are subject to chance and you can find current MMA odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

 

Francis Ngannou next opponent

Jon Jones         -175

Derrick Lewis  +300

Stipe Miocic    +300

Alex Volkov     +700

Ciryl Gane       +1200

 

Bantamweight Champion at end of 2021

Petr Yan          +100

Aljamain Sterling        +225

Cory Sandhagen          +500

TJ Dillashaw    +550

Rob Font         +650

Cody Garbrandt          +800

Henry Cejudo  +900

Frankie Edgar  +1000

Pedro Munhoz +1200

Deiveson Figueiredo   +1400

 

Featherweight Champion at end of 2021

Alexander Volkanovski           +100

Brian Ortega   +300

Max Holloway +400

Calvin Kattar   +550

Zabit Magomedsharipov        +650

Yair Rodriguez +900

Chan Sun Jung +1000

Jeremy Stephens        +1400

Josh Emmett   +1600

Sodiq Yussuff  +2000

 

Flyweight Champion at end of 2021

Deiveson Figueiredo   -150

Brandon Moreno        +300

Cody Garbrandt          +400

Askar Askarov +550

Alexandre Pantoja      +650

Brandon Royval          +900

Alex Perez       +1000

David Dvorak  +1400

Raulian Paiva  +1400

Tim Elliott        +2000

 

Heavyweight Champion at end of 2021

Francis Ngannou         -200

Jon Jones         +250

Stipe Miocic    +400

Derrick Lewis  +600

Ciryl Gane       +900

Alex Volkov     +1200

Curtis Blaydes +2500

 

Light Heavyweight Champion at end of 2021

Jan Blachwicz  +100

Glover Teixeira            +250

Jon Jones         +350

Aleksander Rakic        +650

Dominic Reyes +900

Jiri Prochazka  +1400

Magomed Ankalaev    +2000

 

Lightweight Champion at end of 2021

Charles Oliveira           +150

Michael Chandler       +250

Dustin Poirier  +375

Justin Gaethje +550

Conor McGregor         +800

Tony Ferguson +900

Beneil Dariush +1000

Paul Felder      +1800

Islam Makachev          +2000

 

Middleweight Champion at end of 2021

Israel Adesanya           -150

Robert Whittaker        +300

Marvin Vettori +600

Darren Till       +900

Jared Cannonier          +1200

Paulo Costa     +1200

Derek Brunson            +1400

Kelvin Gastelum          +1600

Kevin Holland  +2500

 

Welterweight Champion at end of 2021

Kamaru Usman           -300

Jorge Masvidal            +450

Colby Covington          +650

Gilbert Burns   +700

Leon Edwards +800

Stephen Thompson    +1000

Vincente Luque           +1400

Michael Chiesa            +2500

 

Women’s Bantamweight Champion at end of 2021

Amanda Nunes           -550

Holly Holm      +550

Aspen Ladd     +700

Germaine de Randamie          +900

Julianna Pena  +1000

Irene Aldana   +1200

Raquel Pennington     +1400

Yana Kunitskaya          +2000

 

Women’s Flyweight Champion at end of 2021

Valentina Shevchenko -400

Jessica Andrade          +550

Cynthia Calvillo           +900

Lauren Murphy           +1000

Katlyn Chookagian      +1200

Joanne Caderwood     +1400

Vivianne Araujo          +1600

Alexa Grasso   +2000

 

Women’s Strawweight Champion at end of 2021

Weili Zhang     +100

Rose Namajunas         +300

Joanna Jedrzejczyk     +400

Tatiana Suarez +550

Yan Xiaonan    +650

Carla Esparza  +700

Marina Rodriguez       +1000

Nina Ansaroff  +1000

Mackenzie Dern          +1400

Amanda Ribas +1600

Claudia Gadelha          +2000

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Combat 11hr ago

    1. Francis Ngannou: Finally UFC Heavyweight champion of the world after avenging his loss to Stipe Miocic with a (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home