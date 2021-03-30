Various physical activities for kids

As sports are essential for the child’s overall health and development, physical activity is welcome from an early age. Children can practice a sport from just a few months old. According to specialists, children aged 4 to 17 should do every day at least 60 minutes of medium-lived physical activity.

Running, jumping, climbing, playing with a ball, dancing, swimming, and skating are all activities that engage the whole body. The recommended 60-minute daily minutes can be easily achieved. Even free games outside also work wonders!

There are many sports awakening activities for kids. For toddlers, these could be the baby gym and swimming is a great success. More classic sports like mini tennis, martial arts, and rhythmic gymnastics, are from 4 years old.

If you would like to include your child in a sporting activity, but you do not know which would correspond the best, we share several ideas of physical activities for kids.

The best physical activities for kids

Rhythmic gymnastics

Started as early as four years old, rhythmic gymnastics is the ultimate physical activity for body flexibility development. The play side of rhythmic gymnastics, rigorous training combined with the disciplined lifestyle lead to building beautiful character and impeccable body performances.

Swimming

Similarly, swimming is accessible from the first years, even months, with sessions of “baby swimmers.” Swimming is good for the kids’ psychomotor development and simply allows them to familiarize themselves with water, facilitating the learning of other water sports such as water polo. As a sports career choice, swimming requires, in the long term, great perseverance.

Climbing

If many parents fear this activity for security reasons, they reassure themselves: accidents are rare. And the qualities of this sport are many. Climbing promotes self-confidence, balance, but also the spirit of analysis.

The roller skates

Roller skates are probably one of the sports that seduce the kids the most because of its playful side. Moreover, there is the feeling of freedom, sliding, and speed associated with it. Beyond that, the roller develops balance and body reflexes.

Athletics

Athletics is a sport that demands and develops perseverance, mental strength, and a taste for effort. It requires great motivation and concentration. Also can be particularly interesting for children struggling to set goals, especially to stick to them.

Judo

Like other martial arts or combat sports, judo is an ideal sport for children who are complicated to channel energy and regulate aggression. Judo makes it possible to nourish in children from 4 years the fundamental values ​​such as respect for others and rules while learning to master one’s body.

Fencing

Accessible from 5 years (before, it would be potentially dangerous!), fencing promotes the development of coordination and the spirit of analysis, concentration, and precision. And besides, it’s classy!

Football

Beyond the fact that your little one is a fan of such or such players they know through TV, football is an exciting collective sport. It requires everyone to find its place in the team at the company’s image where everyone has a different but essential role to play.

Basketball

Basketball is also a collective sport. And precisely, its principle is entirely based on this collaborative aspect, rejecting any possible individualism. As rugby, basketball is developing team spirit in children.