17-game season feels like fake news to traditional Eagles fans

It’s not like we didn’t see it coming. EYE will reserve critical opinion of the expansion of the NFL regular season until all the nuts and bolts are clarified.

But most of the traditional Eagles fans I know between the ages of 30 and 75 seem to think 17 games is a step in the wrong direction.

To sum up what they say:

It further dilutes a product which is already diluted…

It increases the probability of career-impacting injuries…

It is the wrong time to expand stadium events with our just beginning to come out of a viral pandemic…

It greatly increases the apathy of fan bases who are already dulled by struggling franchises, and who don’t want to be stuck with that ticket for the 17th game when their team has been out of contention since Week 10…

Personally, I am more concerned with the concept that regular season games won’t be as “special” anymore. For example, nobody feels deprived if they missed watching a baseball game in June because of an unexpected life event—they know there will be a hundred more games on the schedule.

I’m old enough to have lived through 12-game regular seasons, 14-game seasons and of course 16-game seasons. Pretty sure 16 games took most league rosters to the wall of no return, so I’m not real confident about the personnel resources holding up for the Eagles or any other team…

NFL clubs on Tuesday approved an enhanced season structure that will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time.

It’s the first time that the regular season has been altered since 1978 when the league expanded from 14 regular-season games to 16. There will still be only one bye week. The 2021 regular season will kick off Thursday, September 9 and conclude January 9, 2022.

For the Eagles, this means that they will now add a road trip to the New York Jets this upcoming season. The dates and times for the 2021 schedule will be announced later this spring.