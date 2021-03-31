MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Mar 31/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Mar 31/21

MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Mar 31/21

By March 31, 2021 9:04 am

By |

May 25, 2018; London, UK; Michael Page (red gloves) enters the arena before the against fight David Rickels (blue gloves) at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bellator Total
Rank Rank Official
1 1 1 Douglas Lima 569
2 2 3 Yaroslav Amosov 385
3 3 4 Neiman Gracie 350
4 4 2 Michael Page 200
5 6 Aviv Gozali 180
6 8 10 Oliver Enkamp 168
7 5 Benson Henderson 163
8 7 5 Logan Storley 151.5
9 9 7 Jason Jackson 147
10 11 Kemran Lachinov 121
10 NR Paul Daley 121
12 12 6 Derek Anderson 110
12 13 Robson Gracie Jr 110
14 15 Billy Goff 109
15 10 8 Joey Davis 106
16 16 Shamil Nikaev 100
17 17 Raymond Daniels 95
18 19 9 Sabah Homasi 77
19 20 Killys Mota 72
20 14 Curtis Millender 70
21 21 Lewis Long 68
21 21 Simon Smotritsky 68
23 24 Jake Smith 64
24 18 Kastriot Xhema 60
24 NR Trevor Gudde 60
26 25 Raphael Uchegbu 55
27 26 Moses Murrietta 54
28 27 Khonry Gracie 53
29 23 Walter Gahadza 45
30 30 Jordan Mein 44
31 31 Roman Faraldo 40
32 28 Kiefer Crosbie 39.5
33 32 Stefano Paterno 36
34 33 Mark Lemminger 32
35 35 Kyle Crutchmer 26
36 36 Albert Gonzales 20
37 38 Constantin Gnusariov 19
37 38 11 Jaleel Willis 19
39 36 Pat Casey 14
40 40 Alan Omer 10
40 NR Demarques Jackson 10
42 41 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5
43 42 Bobby Lee 0
43 42 Bobby Voelker 0
43 42 Giovanni Melillo 0
43 NR Grachik Bozinyan 0
43 NR Herman Terrado 0
43 42 Kywan Gracie 0
43 NR Mukhamed Berkhamov 0
43 42 Ross Houston 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

13hr

Twins 13hr ago

This site is mostly circling around Alex Kirilloff and Randy Dobnak now, but I suppose in spring, you are left to look to the future, even (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home