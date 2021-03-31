Most Reputable Football Tournaments in the World

Football is indeed one of the most popular and competitive sport in the world that captures the passion of many enthusiasts worldwide. There are a lot of football competitions out there. However, there are distinctive tournaments most fans would like to experience. Not only by fans, but these tournaments are also the most anticipated event for football players.

Besides, these tournaments give remarkable trophies that will put football players to fame. These tournaments are mainly played by the stars in the field, making it a tournament worth watching. Hence, if you are thinking about which tournament is best to watch, take a look at this list.

FIFA World Cup

Considered the most outstanding football tournament of all time, FIFA World Cup is played by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) members annually. A tough tournament that involves a qualifying stage three years before the finals, FIFA World Cup is indeed the most reputable football tournament.

The FIFA World Cup tournament will occur after having the 32 qualifying teams, including the host country, which lasts for a month. Thus, it will be the pride of football players and the nation that they represent if they win the competition.

Moreover, the FIFA World Cup trophy is the most sought-after in the football world. That’s why in the sports betting world, online casino sites set time and effort to lay out their best odds because they expect more bettors this time.

To date, everyone looks forward to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It would be the first FIFA World Cup tournament to take place during the winter.

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is the most popular football tournament in the world. For 60 years being established in the industry, UEFA Champions League never fails to bring the most outstanding football teams from Europe and other countries. For football enthusiasts, this would be the most anticipated sporting event worldwide.

With its magnificent trophy and title given to the tournament’s winning team, qualified football players in this tournament are more determined to win. Moreover, some successful teams claim the trophy and title are Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, and Aston Villa. To date, the next 2021 UEFA Champions League tournament will take place in Istanbul, Turkey.

Copa America

Formerly known as the South American Football Championship, The Copa America is the oldest international football tournament. The tournament was competed by ten associate teams of CONMEBOL and two other teams from other confederations or countries such as Mexico, Costa Rica, and the United States. The Copa America tournament also never fails to present the best football matches in the world. Some of the competition’s champions are Uruguay and Brazil.

UEFA European Championship

The UEFA European Championship is one of the most sensational football tournaments in the world. The tournament is composed of 24 qualifying teams to compete for the Champion of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Next to FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship is the second most-watched football match in the world. The tournament is played with the best players in football. Some of its champions are Portugal, Germany, and Spain.

For its 60th anniversary, the UEFA European Championship will have its historical tournament this 2021 as this will be played in 13 independent countries. Thus, if you’d like to have more fun watching your favorite teams at home, you can try betting for your team at bookmakers Nederland.

Africa Cup of Nations

Also known as AFCON, the Africa Cup of Nations is the most reputable football tournament in Africa. The tournament takes place every two years and consists of 24 competing teams who have passed the qualifying stage. The continuous success of the African Nations Cup would bring them to greatness. As of 2017, the number of competing nations had increased from 16 to 24. Moreover, some of its successful champions are Egypt and Algeria.

To Conclude

Football is a very well-known sport in the world. Football tournaments are always the best and never fail football enthusiasts. Thanks to the very hardworking players who always give their best shot in the game and serve the best possible game that audiences could watch. Undeniably, these football matches make audiences feel the thrill and excitement. Besides, these kinds of tournaments are worth the bet.