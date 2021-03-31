Rapid Recap: Celtics lose in familiar fashion to Mavs, 113-108

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

We’ve seen this movie before: The Celtics come out flat, jack up threes, don’t defend, can’t get calls, play hero ball. The opponent gets hot, repeatedly knocks down open threes, when closely guarded knocks down threes anyway, is gifted phantom fouls, leads big at halftime. Celtics rally late but can’t finish it off, suffer another awful loss.

That’s how it went tonight, as the Mavs led by 19 at halftime and 17 after three quarters. The Celtics got as close as 2 points with 16 seconds left, and won the fourth quarter by 12, but the Mavs ade their free throws and held on for the win, 113-108.

The key stat was three-point shooting: Mavs, 19 of 39; Celtics, 11 of 47. The key player was Luka Doncic, 36 points on 11 of 15 (7 of 11 threes), although 8 turnovers.

Shortly before game time … sigh.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams (Non-COVID illness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2021

Way too much (6 of 11 points) in the paint already by Dallas. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 31, 2021

It’s a ‘stand around and jack up 3’s’ kinda offence for the C’s. ☘️ — auscelticsfan ☘️🇦🇺 (@auscelticsfan) March 31, 2021

Marcus said no Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/AFzWN6Xu5R — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 31, 2021

Evan Fournier's first bucket in a Celtics uniform: pic.twitter.com/0hyu1UqB9M — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 31, 2021

Mavericks lead 30-25 after one Brown – 9 points

Smart – 5 points

Pritchard – 5 points

Celtics – 3-12 three-pointers

Celtics – 6 assists on 10 baskets Doncic – 11 points

Porzingis – 9 points

Mavericks – 5-12 three-pointers

Mavericks – 5 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 1, 2021

I feel like every team the #Celtics play has 20 random guys who torch them for 3’s — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) April 1, 2021

Me and the refs aren’t on the same page tonight. — George From Boston Sr. (@Section328) April 1, 2021

This is horrendous defense by the Celtics. At least guard the guy with the ball. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 1, 2021

The Celtics are a bad 3-point shooting team that takes a lot of 3-pointers — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) April 1, 2021

Luka handing out step backs to every Celtic defender 🤭🔥 pic.twitter.com/SXZLCXPdve — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2021

4-21, 19% from 3 for Celtics. Stevens wants this shot selection. It’s not actual basketball. Maybe Mike Woodson can hire him as an assistant at Indiana if Larry Brown says no. — Matt McDonough (@McDTwin1) April 1, 2021

A rare sight: Jayson Tatum has worst plus/minus on Celtics tonight (-23). — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 1, 2021

Dallas goes into the halftime break up 64-45. Dallas shot 52 percent overall and 13-23 from 3; Boston shot 34 percent overall and 4-24 from 3. Dallas led by as many as 22. Luka Doncic has been sensational, and has 24 points. Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics with 12. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 1, 2021

Moe Wagner with the great hustle … to save the ball to a wide open Mavericks player for a bucket. Celtics down 74-51. They're now 4 for 27 from the arc. They're shooting 32.7 percent overall. Against the 22nd-best defense. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 1, 2021

Kemba just standing at the key watching Jaylen fall out of bounds and not giving him any help, leading to a Mavs breakaway. Celtics just kinda don't seem to care much tonight pic.twitter.com/exncJSQfte — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 1, 2021

Every time the celtics get a little momentum, the refs call Boston for a questionable foul. — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) April 1, 2021

upheld upon review. I mean, what are we even doing here? https://t.co/8Fyql6Tyz9 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 1, 2021

Mavericks lead 90-73. Celtics – 7-35 three-pointers Mavericks – 17-32 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 1, 2021

Kemba! #celtics are going to make a run in Q4… and the. Break my 💔☘️🏀 — Mike Ewing 🇺🇸 (@mike_ewing) April 1, 2021

Mavs have been trying to run out the clock for the last 8 minutes and it's not working.

Cs within 8. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 1, 2021

Celtics have gone to a lineup with either Tatum, Brown or Smart at center. I'm not sure. Those two guys next to Fournier and Kemba Walker. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 1, 2021

Pritchard from the corner pic.twitter.com/NM6yEFpqsV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2021

Celtics just like to keep our hope up until the last 3 mins — ☘️☘️☘️ (@SmallPotatoYam) April 1, 2021

#Celtics lose to #Mavericks 113-108 in another frustrating loss. Tatum 25, Brown 24, Walker 22, Smart 17, Fournier 6; Doncic 36, Brunson 21, Porzingis 18. 3pt FG

BOS 11-47

DAL 19-39 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 1, 2021

