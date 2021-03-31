Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics lose in familiar fashion to Mavs, 113-108

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rapid Recap: Celtics lose in familiar fashion to Mavs, 113-108

Red's Army

Rapid Recap: Celtics lose in familiar fashion to Mavs, 113-108

By March 31, 2021 10:40 pm

By |

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

We’ve seen this movie before: The Celtics come out flat, jack up threes, don’t defend, can’t get calls, play hero ball. The opponent gets hot, repeatedly knocks down open threes, when closely guarded knocks down threes anyway, is gifted phantom fouls, leads big at halftime. Celtics rally late but can’t finish it off, suffer another awful loss.

That’s how it went tonight, as the Mavs led by 19 at halftime and 17 after three quarters. The Celtics got as close as 2 points with 16 seconds left, and won the fourth quarter by 12, but the Mavs ade their free throws and held on for the win, 113-108.

The key stat was three-point shooting: Mavs, 19 of 39; Celtics, 11 of 47. The key player was Luka Doncic, 36 points on 11 of 15 (7 of 11 threes), although 8 turnovers.

Shortly before game time … sigh.

Box score

, , , , , , , , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps, Red's Army NBA, Red's Army News

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home