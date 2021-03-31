Ravens making a play for Antonio Brown

Well, the Ravens got the deal done… Sammy Watkins has agreed to a one-year contract in principle, pending the results of his physical. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for $6 million, with $5 million guaranteed.

Okay, that’s out of the way… but the Ravens still need another proven receiver.

After reportedly making runs at JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton before eventually signing Sammy Watkins, the Ravens have shown they’re trying to add weapons around Lamar Jackson.

“I heard [the Ravens] are still in the market for Antonio Brown, but the thing is price for him”, Sharpe said. “If it wasn’t for price, guess where he’d already be? Like all the rest of the guys that went back to Tampa [Bay Buccaneers].”

Brown is one of the few free agents from the reigning Super Bowl champs who hasn’t re-signed this offseason. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that “there’s offers out there” for Brown.

Things got interesting last offseason when the Ravens reportedly had “internal discussions” about bringing Brown in. The former All-Pro receiver eventually signed with the Buccaneers after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

On the field last season, Brown finished with a modest 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. He played as the third or fourth target for Tom Brady behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but also added two touchdown catches in the postseason, including one in Super Bowl LV.

There are reasons why a move to Baltimore would make sense. Brown would join a receiver group with his cousin, Marquise ”Hollywood” Brown. Not to mention, Jackson previously said he hoped the Ravens would sign Brown.

There’s no denying what Brown brings to the table in terms of talent, but conduct off the field must be taken into consideration.

Still, Sportsnaut’s Vincent Frank named the Ravens as one of the ideal landing spots for Brown.