3 Reasons Why Maple Syrup Is the Next Big Performance Supplement

Many high-performance athletes use special kinds of snacks or energy supplements to keep them going. This is especially true for long-distance athletes such as cyclists, joggers, and cross-country skiers. Energy gels work as a quick and efficient way to give your body and muscles a much-needed boost to the nutrients needed to hold off fatigue.

Most energy supplements do not use fiber or proteins, as you may expect. Those are both good for pre- and post-exercise nutrition to give you an initial energy store, and to help your body recover after. But neither is as effective to maintain energy in the immediate term when you really need it. This is why more athletes are using pure maple syrup to maintain their energy while they exercise or compete. Here are the three reasons why pure maple syrup is the next big thing in athletic performance supplements.

#1) Glucose is better for energy

While you are in the middle of an athletic event, your muscles use glucose that your system has stored up. The easiest way to replenish it is with an energy source that your body can absorb quickly. Protein and fiber take too long to achieve this, which is why most energy supplements use glucose — it is absorbed efficiently so your body can use it for energy when you need it.

What a lot of high-performance athletes have typically used is called energy gel — a small little pack full of simple sugar that has a very efficient and fast absorption rate. They also often contain things like electrolytes or sodium to replenish what you lose as you sweat.

#2) Pure maple syrup has the most efficient glucose levels

Athletes are always looking for an edge to improve their performance. That’s why you see them trying out new products, strategies, and supplements to help. Just like some athletes will now smoke hemp flower-like space candy to improve their recovery, there are also newer trends for a better source of glucose during an event, and that new trend is pure maple syrup.

The reason why it’s become popular is because of its efficiency. Your body starts absorbing the glucose in pure maple syrup the second it enters your bloodstream. It also has a lower glycemic index compared to even simple sugar, so it provides a longer source of energy.

#3) Pure maple syrup also has lots of other nutrients

By itself, pure maple syrup also has some very useful nutrients without anything that can interfere with athletic performance. It has no fat, fiber, or other contents that can slow down your body’s ability to absorb glucose. It’s also a good source of magnesium, antioxidants, and other useful chemicals to help your body.

That’s why you will now find pure maple syrup used in every kind of athletic snack or product, including energy gels, energy bars, sports drinks, trail mix, and more. You can also just get packs or tubes with short shots of just pure maple syrup and no other ingredients. If you are interested in trying some of these, just make sure you pick something that has little to no amounts of fat or fiber, since that can slow down the efficient absorption the syrup provides.

If you are a high-performance athlete and are looking for something that can give you better, more efficient, and cleaner energy, take a look at pure maple syrup energy packs.