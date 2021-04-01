Oilers Game Vs. Canucks Postponed

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Edmonton Oilers have had a game postponed. Edmonton’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks, slated for Saturday night, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Canucks. The league officially announced on Thursday that the Canucks are shutdown through April 6th.

This is Edmonton’s fourth postponed game of the season. All three of the club’s games in Montreal last week were cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with the Canadiens. Forward Joel Armia tested positive for the virus, while forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi was deemed a close contact. The clubs played their first makeup game this past Tuesday, and will meet on May 10th and 11th.

The Canucks saw issues arise earlier this week when forward Adam Gaudette was removed from practice following a positive COVID-19 test. Defenseman Travis Hamonic has also since been added to the COVID-19 Protocol List, while the league has confirmed that a member of the coaching staff has tested positive.

The Oilers will now host the Calgary Flames in a regularly scheduled game at Rogers Place on Friday night before heading back on the road. The Oilers will return to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Monday before visiting the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and Friday.

As for a potential makeup date for Saturday night’s game, Jason Gregor of TSN1260 seems to have found the answer. Gregor pointed out that the Canucks will already be in Edmonton for games on April 12th and 14th. Both teams have a mutual day off on the 15th and 16th. Tacking the game on at the end of that two-game set, likely on April 15th, seems like the best course of action.