The Most Popular CS:GO tournaments for Betting in 2021

CSGO or Counter-Strike; Global Offensive is among the prominent first-person shooter games across the globe. It’s an exciting game and has attracted the attention of betting lovers, fans and new players. Whether you want to learn more about the game details, or exceptional CS:GO betting sites or how to place bets online, we’ve got you covered.

Actually, CS: GO is an Esports phenomenon and among the most-loved video games in betting. That’s why CS: GO fantasy Esports has gained popularity over traditional betting.

For those who can’t access popular Esports betting sites or wish to try out a different challenge can give fantasy CS: GO a trial. Also, if you are wondering how CS: GO odds work, they work in the same manner with other Esports odds.

This article has helpful details about popular CS: GO tournaments in 2021.

2021 CS: GO tournaments come in varying sizes, shapes and color but they have few similar aspects such as prize pools worth millions of dollars, Esports and best Counter Strike: Go teams in the world, among others.

It’s spread across the entire world including Asia, Europe, and South America. Top 2021 CS: GO events list contains renowned tournaments but on top of it, there are some new tournaments.

Read on to discover some CS: GO events that you can’t afford to miss this year;

Pinnacle Cup CS: GO 2021

This tournament is ongoing. It started on the 3rd of March 2021 and will end by 4th April 2021. Players are competing for a prize pool of $100,000. The competition is planned by Pinnacle together with Trustly. Thirty-two teams have been divided into different groups to engage in the Pinnacle Cup CSGO 2021.

Snow Sweet Snow

CS: GO Esports community is highly anticipating the Snow Sweet Snow tournament. It will start on 29th March 2021 and last until 7th April 2021. $100,000 is up for grab by players. It takes number 3 in the SWS series- was people’s favorite in 2020 during the global pandemic. The titled sponsor is GRID, while Relog Media is the tournament organizer. There are a total of 44 teams all competing for the same prize. The game is worth watching to see who takes the grand prize home.

ESL Pro League Season 13

The tournament comes with an enticing prize pool worth $750,000. The teams involved are playing for top points. ESL Pro League came back on 8th March and will end on 11th April 2021 with its 13th season plus a twenty-four team global competition. The best global teams are competing online after 2 seasons of regional competitions. CS: GO teams from Oceania, Europe, North and South America are participating in the tournament.

Elisa Invitational Spring 2021

Betting lovers are looking forward to the Elisa invitational spring 2021. It will be held from 31st March to 9th April 2021. The tournament has drawn great attention CS: GO betting fanatics, analysts, sportsbook, spectators and experts. The competition will take place online.

ESEA Season

This one among the ancient and prominent CS: GO tournaments. The playing teams are from a few regions and will compete for a prize pool worth $126,000. The competition will begin on 13th April to 15th April 2021. It will also be held online.

Finally, these are just some popular CS: GO tournaments in 2021. Be on the lookout to avoid missing out. Note that you can watch live streams of these CS: GO matches.