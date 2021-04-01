Top ten earning heavyweights in MMA today. Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 260)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Stipe Miocic*  $750,000  $     750,000  $           –
2 Francis Ngannou*  $500,000  $     500,000  $           –
3 Andrei Arlovski*  $330,000  $     330,000  $           –
4 Derrick Lewis*  $300,000  $     150,000  $   150,000
5 Ben Rothwell*  $270,000  $     135,000  $   135,000
6 Alexander Gustafsson*  $250,000  $     125,000  $   125,000
7 Greg Hardy*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000
8 Curtis Blaydes  $180,000  $      90,000  $     90,000
8 Ilir Latifi*  $180,000  $      90,000  $     90,000
10 Aleksei Oleinik*  $170,000  $      85,000  $     85,000
10 Alexander Volkov*  $170,000  $      85,000  $     85,000
10 Jairzinho Rozenstruik*  $170,000  $      85,000  $     85,000
10 Marcin Tybura*  $170,000  $      85,000  $     85,000

 

