Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 260)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jan Blachowicz* $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 2 Dominick Reyes* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 3 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua* $ 275,000 $ 205,000 $ 70,000 4 Anthony Smith* $ 260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 5 Glover Teixeira* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 6 Ovince Saint Preux* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Vollkan Oezdemir* $ 190,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 8 Nikita Krylov* $ 180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 9 Thiago Santos* $ 160,000 $ 80,000 $ 80,000 10 Ryan Bader (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Heavyweights

Women’s

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)