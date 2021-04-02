Bellator 255 Picks

Bellator Featherweight Championship/Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Semifinals: Patricio Freire (c) (31-4) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4)

Luke Irwin: Pitbull has been absolutely dominant, holding two championships, and he already has a unanimous decision win over Sanchez. Freire via R4 Submission.

Welterweight Bout: Jason Jackson (13-4) vs. Neiman Gracie (10-1)

Luke: Love this matchup. Jackson has won three in a row, namely defeating Benson Henderson in his last outing, but he’s in for a challenge against Gracie, who caught Jon Fitch, one of the best MMA wrestlers in history, and Ed Ruth, national champion wrestler, in submissions. Can Jackson avoid them over three rounds? Or is Gracie, who can get your arm, leg, or neck with equal ease, up to the challenge? Gracie via R3 Submission.

Heavyweight Bout: Jack May (11-7) vs. Tyrell Fortune (9-1)

Luke: May is stepping in week-of to face Fortune to rematch him from a groin kick no-contest last Septemer, and by the way, four of seven of May’s losses? T/KO. Fortune via R1 KO.

Lightweight Bout: Mike Hamel (7-4) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (11-0)

Luke: He’s not Khabib, but still know how this is going to go: Hamel looking up at the lights for probably fourteen minutes. Nurmagomedov via UD.

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alejandra Lara (9-3) vs. Kana Watanabe (9-0-1)

Luke: After making a step up to face Ilimi-Lei Macfarlane and Juliana Velasquez and dropping both, Lara attempts another step up in competition, to, I’m predicting, equal results. Watanabe via UD.