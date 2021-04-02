Club World Cup is test run for Qatar World Cup 2022

In the middle of the Corona pandemic, the Club World Cup will be held in Qatar. For FIFA, it is a test run for the World Cup. Based on the current coverage, local fans were probably also allowed into the stadium in an orderly fashion to watch the matches on betting sites that accept Paypal. FC Bayern was among them.

Did it make sense to hold the Club World Cup?

No question, not only the fans feel that professional football has become accustomed to the Corona period and can live with the strict hygiene concept. On Football Today, fans have the opportunity to continue watching the individual matches and get some distraction in the dreary Corona period. After the initial criticism and doubts about the implementation of the Bundesliga, professional sport has been able to establish itself permanently. Apparently, it has been possible to hold the games in the empty arenas under tough hygiene measures. The majority of fans would rather follow their football team in an empty stadium in front of the screen than miss the season completely. But what about the big highlights and tournaments for the clubs and for the national team? Does it make sense to hold them at all and can the highest level of security be guaranteed? The organisers had to face these questions.

The Club World Cup took place in Qatar from 4 to 11 February 2021. Despite the coronavirus, teams from South Korea, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico and Germany met. Exceptions prove the rule, for example Brooklyn City FC from New Zealand was not allowed to travel because the game violated the current corona measures there. The team of the first FC Bayern Munich was the European winner or winner of the European Champions League. This meant that the club was entitled to participate in the Club World Cup.

Club World Cup participation despite full schedule

Corona numbers have also risen in Qatar since the beginning of the year. Based on Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the incidence on 3.2.2021 was 86. The Robert Koch Institute goes so far as to declare Qatar a risk area. Accordingly, the German Foreign Office also warns against travelling to Qatar. Despite these conditions, the Bavarians took the strain upon themselves and travelled to the country. Criticism was voiced, as FC Bayern had successfully postponed a DFB Cup match due to the high stress.

There were probably no comparable problems at the Club World Cup. The team’s goal was to make history. Board boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge thanked President Gianni Infantino. The board is happy that it is also possible to play for the title in Corona time. On Friday, the team travelled to Hertha BSC for the pre scheduled match. The Bayern players travelled to Doha on Qatar’s state airline.

What really happens in the football bubble?

Qatar actually has quite strict entry requirements, so hardly any people are allowed into the country. Even foreign fans were not allowed in. This was confirmed by an enquiry from FIFA by Sportschau. The capacity of the stadiums was 30% full. Those who wanted to enter the stadium at all had to fulfil certain requirements, such as observing the distance rules and putting on a mask. In addition, the temperature was measured outside the stadium. The use of the Qatari corona app Ehteraz was supposed to provide even more security.

According to FIFA, the teams are in their own bubbles and are tested 48 hours before each match as well as before the return flight. It would be interesting to know what happens inside this bubble. In the final, the South American club Palmeiras defeated Santos FC 1 to 0. Afterwards, they celebrated boisterously without any distance to their teammates and fans. The match from a Saturday on 30 January 2021 took place.