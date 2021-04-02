How to choose a bike for a man, woman and child: tips for sports families

Families with children should pay attention to cycling, if only because everyone can ride bicycles together, having fun regardless of age, gender and degree of training. The main thing is to choose the right bike in terms of height and weight for each participant in the family marathon.

How to choose a bike for a child from 2 to 12 years old

It’s never too early to get behind the wheel of a bike, although many mothers have no idea how it is to choose a bike for a child at 1 year old. Wait to worry: for the little ones, special training models or so-called “balance bikes” without pedals are produced. With their help, the baby will learn to keep balance, train the muscles and understand what a pleasure it is to move on two wheels. So a year or two later, you will have to think about how to choose a bike for a 2-year-old or a 3-year-old: by this time your little one will become a confident rider. A bicycle with a handle may turn out to be very convenient for mom and child, and we will show you how to choose it.

Firstly, a seat intended for children under 3 years old must have a backrest and a protective handrail, preferably a wide footrest with an anti-slip coating. Secondly, the length of the handle must be selected according to the height of the adult: in order to secure the little cyclist in time, it is important to hold it with both hands without tension.

How to choose a bike by height for a child 3-4 years old who already knows how to ride on their own? It depends on the skills of the kid. Children’s models differ in the size of the wheels: one frame size corresponds to each diameter. For children of younger preschool age 85-110 cm in height, models with 12-inch wheels are suitable – three-wheeled or two-wheeled with attached wheels at the rear. The answer to the question of how to choose a bike for a child of 5 or 6 years old depends on the individual growth rates and body characteristics. An older preschooler with a height of 100–125 cm will be comfortable on a bicycle with 16-inch wheels, equipped with two brakes – rear foot and front hand brakes.

If the child is growing by leaps and bounds, it will most likely take two rounds to decide how to choose a bicycle for a child of 6-7 years old. Accelerated children stretch up to 120-130 cm in a year, and if nature has also rewarded the offspring with long legs, it makes sense to look for a model with 20-inch wheels. This is almost a full-fledged “adult” bike – without attached wheels, or even with several gears, on which you can accelerate to 15 kilometers per hour. By the way, here is a tip on how to choose a bicycle for a child of 8-9 years old: it is time for a junior schoolchild to be able to ride without support, and ideally to accompany parents on a walk.

24 “bikes are designed for middle school children 125-150 cm tall. Includes suspension fork and disc brakes; if necessary, you can find a specialized sports bike with similar parameters – mountain or road. Typically, these models are advised to parents who are interested in how to choose a bike for a child 10 years old and older. 26-inch bikes fall into the teenage category, but be aware that some folding and stunt bikes may also have small wheel diameters. The difference lies in the height of the frame: for a teenager, the optimal size is 13-14 inches, but if your son or daughter is taller than 160 cm, feel free to purchase a full-size model.

How to choose a bike for height and weight for an adult

Adults have more freedom in choosing a bike, since in the models that suit them, the frame height is not tied to the wheel diameter. The sizes for wheels of any size have been developed – from 26 to 29 inches. The proportions of the cyclist’s body also play an important role: the longer the legs, the higher the frame.

To accurately select a bike for a man in terms of height and weight, stand with the frame between your legs and measure the distance between the top tube and groin. The gap should be 10-12 cm. If necessary, the position of the saddle can be adjusted, but note that it is undesirable to raise the seat above the mark on the pin. For heavy riders, a low, thick-walled frame with a shortened seatpost and a seat tube as wide as possible (measured from the horizontal) is preferred. This frame design will help to properly distribute the load between the front and rear wheels, preventing the bike from overturning on steep inclines or inclines.

When explaining how to choose the best bicycle for women according height, sellers in sporting goods stores most often offer city bikes with a low open frame that are comfortable to ride in a skirt. Classic options for ladies’ pleasure bike frames come down to three types: beveled triangle, two parallel tubes or one tube. At the same time, the lower limit of the size is a couple of centimeters lower than that of male counterparts.

If you are looking for a travel bike or a specialized sport bike for a specific discipline, keep in mind that the frame design for women and models of mens road bikes under 500 is almost identical. Nevertheless, there are some nuances that suggest how to choose a bike for a girl, taking into account the anatomical features of a woman’s figure: the handlebars should be narrower than that of men, while the handle may differ in an adjustable tilt of the lever and thinner grips. Because women have a shorter body than men and have a center of gravity at pelvic level, the seating position is slightly forward and the seat is shorter and wider to better support the ischial bones.

On the other hand, it is not enough to know how to choose a bike for a person’s height and weight: riding style and terrain are of great importance. When asking a consultant how to choose a bike for walking, do not forget to specify where you will ride – in the park, in the country, in the village, in the forest or off-road. The more difficult the terrain, the lower the frame height: for the same rider, the frame of a mountain bike will always be 1-1.5 cm lower than the frame of a city bike or hybrid. Conversely, when wondering how to choose a bike for the city, focus on the models with a high frame, which provide maximum comfort while riding a leisurely ride.

Now armed with the knowledge, you can safely choose the right two-wheeled friend for every family member. Get involved in physical education and sports with your children – a good example inspires!