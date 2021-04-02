Matchroom on DAZN: Akhmadaliev vs. Iwasa Picks

WBA Super/IBF World Junior Featherweight Championships: Murodjon Akhmadaliev (c) (8-0) vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (27-3)

Luke Irwin: Murodjon Two Belts, over here. I’ll always support any fighter that wants to unify the division. God bless the IBF. Isawa is the interim champion, and he’s fighting for the world championship. HOW IT SHOULD BE, WBA. Over his career, every time Iwasa takes a step up to a world title-level, he immediately gets smacked back down to secondary level. I don’t see it changing here against a fighter just entering his professional prime. Akhmadaliev via R6 TKO.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Emmany Kalombo (14-0) vs. Israil Madrimov (6-0)

Luke: Another stop on Madrimov’s rocket to the top. Madrimov via R6 TKO.

WBA International Junior Welterweight Championship: Shakhram Giyasov (c) (10-0) vs. Patricio Lopez Moreno (28-4)

Luke: Between the both of them, their last three fights have lasted a combined six rounds. These boys are going to throw. Giyasov via R4 KO.