Rapid Recap: Timelord blasts off as Celtics shoot down Rockets, 118-102

April 2, 2021 10:25 pm

Rob Williams had his best game as a pro (career-high 20 points, 9 of 9 FGs, 9 rebounds, career-high 8 assists, 2 blocks), Evan Fournier found his shot (career-high 7 threes, 23 points), and the Celtics rediscovered ball movement (season-high 35 assists), all leading to a 118-102 defeat of the Houston Rockets.

And by the way, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown added 26 and 22, respectively. Marcus Smart had 10 assists and Kemba Walker rang up 8 dimes.

The Cs wore down the Rockets with their passing and shooting (52.3%, with 17 of 41 threes) until Fournier caught fire late (20 points in the fourth quarter) to blow it open.

The only negative was Jaylen left the game after suffering a bruised knee in the fourth.

