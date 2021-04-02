Rapid Recap: Timelord blasts off as Celtics shoot down Rockets, 118-102

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Rob Williams had his best game as a pro (career-high 20 points, 9 of 9 FGs, 9 rebounds, career-high 8 assists, 2 blocks), Evan Fournier found his shot (career-high 7 threes, 23 points), and the Celtics rediscovered ball movement (season-high 35 assists), all leading to a 118-102 defeat of the Houston Rockets.

And by the way, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown added 26 and 22, respectively. Marcus Smart had 10 assists and Kemba Walker rang up 8 dimes.

The Cs wore down the Rockets with their passing and shooting (52.3%, with 17 of 41 threes) until Fournier caught fire late (20 points in the fourth quarter) to blow it open.

The only negative was Jaylen left the game after suffering a bruised knee in the fourth.

Six assists on the Celtics' first seven makes — good ball movement from Boston early on. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 2, 2021

The Celtics just had the ultimate "trust your teammates" possession. It looked like Tatum was going to go iso but he gave it up… the ball touched the paint, kicked out, and swung back around to Tatum for a 3. Frame that possession. Hang it in the MFA — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 3, 2021

Celtics lead 33-25 after one Tatum – 9 points

Walker – 6 points

R. Williams – 6 points

Celtics – 10 assists on 12 baskets

Celtics – 3 turnovers Wood – 10 points

Porter – 7 points

House – 5 points

Rockets – 3-10 three-pointers

Rockets – 4 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 3, 2021

Second quarter, time for Timelord.

Robert Williams is kind of at the heart of everything good that's happening on offense — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 3, 2021

Rob is electric — wlohaty (@wlohaty) April 3, 2021

Robert Williams has 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals on 5-of-5 FG in 14 first-half minutes. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 3, 2021

Boston closed the half with a 9-0 run.

Halftime: Celtics 52, Rockets 44

☘️ Tatum: 13 PTS, 4 REB

☘️ Walker: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

☘️ R. Williams: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

🚀 Wood: 14 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/1NAzC8iGG8 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 3, 2021

Just so it’s totally clear Timelord is +15 for the first half tonight. Can he start alone in the second half? — Mike Ewing 🇺🇸 (@mike_ewing) April 3, 2021

Rob Williams is the high point of this season — BLANCO (@MILLYZ) April 3, 2021

Third quarter.

Rob’s energy is EVERYTHING ☘️ — auscelticsfan ☘️ (@auscelticsfan) April 3, 2021

Robert Williams is playing really well for the Celtics. Great effort on the boards to create FTs, and is now up to 14 points on 6-6 shooting, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in 17 minutes. These final two months are a big opportunity for him to solidify himself as a starting center. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 3, 2021

Robert is the fucking man — Earnest Cs Fan Man 👁 (@Riffs_Man) April 3, 2021

Celtics lead 82-70 after three Tatum – 26 points

Brown – 22 points

R. Williams – 14/9/4

Celtics – 23 assists on 32 baskets

Celtics – 10 offensive rebounds Wood – 19 points, 10 rebounds

Porter – 10 points

Brown – 8 points

Rockets – 6-24 three-pointers

Rockets – 40% shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 3, 2021

Fourth quarter.

Evan Fournier just caught fire… 3 straight 3's and he's up to 4-8 from deep — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 3, 2021

Which is more than the team’s season average (22.9) entering the night. 30 assists on 40 field goals with 6:39 left. (103-85, Boston) https://t.co/1QfFMXc732 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 3, 2021

Evan Fournier has made 5 3s in the fourth quarter alone, and has the Celtics up by 18 with six minutes to go. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown is headed back to the locker room with a couple of trainers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 3, 2021

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) will not return — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2021

Evan Fournier has made a career-high seven 3-point field goals (6 3-PT, 11 times) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) April 3, 2021

☘️ Celtics 118 🚀 Rockets 102 ⏰ Robert Williams near triple-double (20 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST)

🇫🇷 Evan Fournier gets hot late, 7 3-pointers, 23 PTS

🚑 Jaylen Brown limps off with knee bruise

🔜 Terry Rozier + Hornets visit on Sunday — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 3, 2021

