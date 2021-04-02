Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 450,000
|$ 400,000
|$ 50,000
|2
|Henry Cejudo
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|3
|Cody Garbrandt
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|4
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|5
|Marlon Moraes*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|6
|Petr Yan*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|7
|Aljamain Sterling*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|8
|Dominick Cruz*
|$ 180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|9
|Cory Sandhagen*
|$ 166,000
|$ 83,000
|$ 83,000
|10
|Raphael Assuncao
|$ 158,000
|$ 79,000
|$ 79,000
