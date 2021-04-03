Gameday 38: A Mustachioed Sheriff Rides Again

Penguins (24-11-2) at Bruins (18-10-5)

TD Garden | Boston, MA

Saturday, April 3 | 10:00AM Pacific

AT&TSN-P | NESN | NHLN

Welcome back to weekend gameday, the gameday that believes in the power of mustaches. The gameday that is the sherriff. The gameday that, most certainly, has not forgotten about Danny’s impending ass kicking.

Why the exuberant start to this post? Well, you see, the Pens finally won in Boston. The entire city of Boston and all of its inhabitants can

Sports are a wonderful thing. Most things at this age I drown out with alcohol and gummies. But sports remain the constant in my life, in all of our lives if you’re reading this, that engage a certain part of our brains and hearts, that fire the synapses, the remind us in every fiber from our hair to our toes, how much we fucking hate Boston.

I hope Bill Simmons reads this. Have me on the pod and we will DEBATE.

For a random 2 points on an April weekday afternoon those felt pretty important. Boston has long been a sight of horrors for Pens fans, but led by a mustachioed Letang and Brandon Tanev calling someone the sheriff they controlled almost every minute of the game.

Malkin’s return is still looming. Same with Kapanen & Teddy. They will be buyers at the deadline and add at least one more forward to the mix it would seem. I’m starting to get that feeling. Deep in the linens. Let the child watch Martha Jean. He needs to learn.

A road split in Boston would be just fine. Any points taken today are gravy. 2 back from the Caps and tied with the Isles for 2nd.

Lines:

Jarry participated in practice yesterday working his way back from a terrible case of mudbutt.

When asked if Jarry would be available for tomorrow’s game, Sullivan said they’ll see how he responds today and make decisions accordingly. “But certainly the fact that he participated fully today is encouraging.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 2, 2021

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – McCann – Rodrigues

Aston-Reese – Gaudreau – Tanev

Lafferty – Jankowski – Angello

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

DeSmith or Jarry

Boston

Forwards

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

Ritchie – Krejci – Smith

Bjork – Coyle – Senyshyn

Blidh – Frederic – Martin

Defense

Lauzon – McAvoy

Grzelcyk – Carlo

Zboril – Clifton

In Net

Halak

Charlie lol. Fuck uncle joe by the way. Real ones know.

Break out the brooms and do it boys.

Go Pens