Juuse Saros records 13th career NHL shutout

Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland recorded his 13th career National Hockey League shutout on Saturday. Saros made 41 saves as the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Saros made 14 saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period, and 15 saves in the third period. Three Blackhawks led the team with five shots on goal each. They were Alex DeBrincat of Farmington Hills, MI, Calvin de Haan of Ottawa, Ontario, and Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario.

Offensively, seven different Predators notched a point. The Nashville goal scorers were Eeli Tolvanen of Vihti, Finland, Colton Sissons of North Vancouver, British Columbia, and Luke Kunin of Chesterfield, MO. The Predators got a goal in each period, and got a goal from players from three different countries.

This was the third time in Saros’s career that he had a minimum of 40 saves in recording a shutout. The other two shutouts came in the 2017-18 season. On December 14, 2017, Saros made 46 saves in a 4-0 Predators win over the Edmonton Oilers, and on January 16, 2018, he made 43 saves in a 1-0 Predators win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Saros now has a record this season of 11 wins and seven losses. He has a goals against average of 2.27 and a save percentage of .928.

Nashville is currently in a battle with the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets for a playoff spot in the Central Division. At 20 wins, 18 regulation losses, and one loss in extra time, the Predators find themselves with 41 points.

However, even though the Predators are only one game above the .500 mark, they are two points up on the fifth-place Chicago Blackhawks, and five points up on the sixth-place Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Predators need to be wary of the Stars as Dallas has three games in hand on them.