Surfing: Life Before And After Covid

The pandemic that the Novel Coronavirus has brought upon the world has been a very challenging and difficult time for people worldwide. People of all age groups be it, children or senior citizen, every person has been affected by the pandemic and its drastic and life-changing effects. This change, of course, has not only brought the entire world to a standstill, but it has transformed the way we will look at our lives again. From our hobbies to daily work-life, everything will change, especially when we think of our outdoor activities.

Surfing has been one of the most eventful and exciting outdoor activities people have invested their time and energy into for years now. Not only has it been a major source of entertainment and fun, but it has also become a significant means of livelihood for many. Around the world various surf competitions like “the Eddie”, and the World surf League season keep the surfing lovers engaged the whole year. Surfing is not just a sport it’s way more than that for surfing enthusiasts.

However, with the Coronavirus pandemic, everything, including people and their vacations and trips to the beach, have come to a halt, and with it, the world of surfing came crashing down. It is very sad but nobody can do anything about it. Not just the professional surfers and surfing lovers, but the businesses related to surfing also took a big hit because of the pandemic. A lot has changed because of covid-19.

Are you wondering what surfing will look like after Covid? Let us take a look:

The future of surfing is here!

Although we have all been through a lot in the past months, life has to restart. From selling almost 200 boards per week to nothing, it has been a rollercoaster ride for companies and manufacturers alike. But like everything else in life, surfing must also continue. Many inland wave pools are being constructed across the globe in major cities around your vicinity, where the entire world of surfing will evolve to incorporate every little change that was introduced in our life.

With new brands of surfboard options making their entry into the market, it is natural for you to get confused about which one to buy. Coming back into the water with new confidence requires a new board. Purchase your brand new board online or directly from a store or go to a local shaper and get custom-designed surfboards made for you! We have come up with a list of the top surfboards in the market based on expert reviews and experience.

The Lightning Bolt Craig Hollingsworth Fish

DHD 3DV- the best intermediate shortboard

Simon Anderson DSC- the big wave board

The Ghost by Pyzel- high-performance shortboard

The 54 Special X Jamie O’Brian Pro- soft top

The Lost Rocket Redux- hybrid

The Scorpion by Donald Takayama- mini-mal mid-length

Firewire Twice Baked- the best nugget/egg

The Gem by Firewire- the best longboard

Purchase these highly modernized and mechanized boards for a top-quality experience of your favorite waters without any delay now. Get over your fear and enjoy your hobbies while you are taking all the necessary precautions for yourself as well as for the people around you. The pandemic can get over if you keep the precautions while enjoying your favorite wave.

Begin surfing in style again!

Like all other industries in the world, the surf industry had to suffer major damages during the pandemic. But it has begun to change and evolve, which will consider every little change, bringing up new brands to the customers. Buy your favorite kind of surfboards from the nearest stores today!