4/5/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

It may be three days late but Opening Day has finally arrived for the New York Mets (0-0). It is certainly unusual for the Mets to start their season four full days after everyone else but it has certainly increased the enthusiasm for one of the most anticipated seasons in years. The 2021 campaign officially kicks off tonight as the Mets travel to Citizen’s Bank Park to take on the Philadelphia Phillies (3-0). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

2020 was an interesting year for the Phillies, who went 28-32 to finish in third place in the National League East, landing seven games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia’s postseason drought extended to 10 years thanks to the league’s worst bullpen, an area that the Phillies looked to address in the offseason by signing Archie Bradley and Brandon Kintzler while trading for Jose Alvarado. The rest of the roster looks very similar to last year’s team thanks to the re-signings of Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto, and the early returns looked good after the Phillies swept the Braves in their opening series.

The Mets will kick off the year by sending their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.38 ERA in 2020), to the mound. deGrom had a strong spring and is looking to win his third Cy Young award over the past four seasons. The Phillies will counter with lefty Matt Moore, who spent the 2020 season pitching in Japan, where he went 6-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 15 starts.

