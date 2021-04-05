Combat

Fight of the Day: Jake Shields vs. Mike Pyle

Fight of the Day: Jake Shields vs. Mike Pyle

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jake Shields vs. Mike Pyle

By April 5, 2021 8:44 am

By |

 

Date: November 10, 2007
Card: EliteXC: Renegade
Championship(s):
Venue: American Bank Center
Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11m

Combat 11m ago

    1. Jamel Herring: Came in as the rare underdog champion and put on an absolutely brilliant performance at (…)

More Combat
Home