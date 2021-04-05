Jim Miller Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Vitals

5’8″ 155 lbs (Lightweight)
71″ reach, Southpaw
Aug 30, 1983

Record

32-15, 1 NC (UFC: 21-14, 1 NC)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
NCAA D1 Wrestler

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Lightweight Champion: 2006 (no successful title defenses)
Cage Fury Fighting Championships Lightweight Champion: 2007 (one successful title defense)

 

Strengths

– solid in all aspects of the sport
– very experienced – 30+ fights in the UFC
– above average reach
– a BJJ ace
– excellent with submissions – majority of wins come via tap out
– versatile with his submissions (chokes, kneebars, armbars)
– very good at passing guard
– extremely active on the ground looking for submissions
– finishes fights
– good cardio
– extremely tough
– solid striking defense
– next to impossible to finish (finished four times in career)
– solid chin
– grinds out wins
– can be very dangerous on his feet

 

Weaknesses

– loses when he fights the very elite fighters
– very inaccurate striker
– poor success rate for his takedowns & defending opponent’s takedowns
– gets hit almost as often as he lands strikes
– no knockout power
– is a very good fighter, but hasn’t shown that he is elite
– starting to pile up the mileage/age on his body
– best days are probably behind him

 

Synopsis

You don’t find many fighters as tough, gritty, and all-around solid as Jim Miller.  But his best days appear to be in the rearview.

 

 

 

