Paul Pierce reacts to being fired by ESPN

By April 5, 2021 10:19 pm

The sports world was buzzing about a video involving ESPN analyst Paul Pierce over the weekend, and it didn’t take the Worldwide Leader long to react.

Pierce has been an integral part of “ESPN NBA Countdown” over the years, and has also appeared a number of times on “The Jump” as a routine contributor, but the network has long taken a no-nonsense approach to conduct by its talent — both on and off the set.

So when this video surfaced, showing Pierce partying with strippers, while smoking an unknown substance that appeared to be cannabis — ESPN reportedly parted ways with the longtime analyst.

Pierce must’ve known the news was coming, as he reacted to it soon after with this video — laughing at the situation, as if he was completely unfazed by the news.

Not a wise career move by The Truth– both being in the compromising situation, and his reaction to it.

