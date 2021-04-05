Petr Mrazek records 24th career NHL shutout

Petr Mrazek of Ostrava, Czech Republic recorded his 24th career National Hockey League shutout on Sunday. Mrazek made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the Dallas Stars 1-0 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mrazek made six saves in the first period, 10 saves in the second period, and 12 saves in the third period. Jason Robertson of Arcadia, CA led the Stars with five shots on goal.

The only goal of the entire game came at the 40 second mark of the second period. Jordan Martinook of Brandon, Manitoba scored from Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, PA and Brett Pesce of Tarrytown, NY. For Martinook, it was his second goal of the season. The first came in a 4-3 Hurricanes win over the Stars on February 13.

For Mrazek, it was his first game for the Hurricanes since January 30. He had missed the last two months due to thumb surgery.

In a remarkable statistic, Mrazek has three victories this season, and all three are shutouts. Before injuring his thumb, he made 14 saves in a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the Detroit Red Wings on January 14, and then 32 saves in a 1-0 Hurricanes win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 28.

In the five games Mrazek has played this season, he has a record of three wins and one loss, with a goals against average of 0.74, and a save percentage of .968. Of Mrazek’s 24 career shutouts, 13 have been with the Detroit Red Wings, 10 have been with the Carolina Hurricanes, and one with the Philadelphia Flyers.

In Mrazek’s absence for February and March, the Hurricanes got strong goaltending from Alex Nedeljkovic of Parma, OH, and James Reimer of Morweena, Manitoba. They combined for a record of 22 wins, eight regulation losses, three losses in extra time and two shutouts. Nedeljkovic has a goals against average of 2.12 and a save percentage of .924. Reimer has a goals against average of 2.71 and a save percentage of .905.