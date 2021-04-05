Popular Basketball-themed slot games being played in Canada

Thanks to the pandemic, people now have more time on their hands more than ever as all huge gatherings have been canceled and all social gatherings have been temporarily suspended. We can only watch as there are now few spectators watching the live event of a basketball game.

However, when it comes to entertainment that could help us when we miss our favorite basketball game, several things can be done to fill in the void. But let’s suggest you try out playing basketball-themed casino games to fill in the void you feel when you’re missing the action on a basketball court. You can also play these slot games and get some extra cash.

Basketball-themed slot games always feature top-quality graphics, impressive sound effects, many themed symbols, and bonus features to make the game even more exciting and exhilarating for the players and gamblers.

They are also always being centered around the basketball court and all things related to it. These are one of the features to look out for when you’re searching for a top-quality themed slot among thousands of them available on the internet.

Players will also have to look out for the volatility and the payouts of those slot games to filter some out. Just like every other game related to basketball, a slot game with the same theme are bound to be filled with intense action and interesting musical background.

In this article, we will be discussing a few of these basketball-themed slot games being played in Canada online casinos according to CasinoScout.ca and known across the world. You should try them out when you have time on your hands too.

Slam Dunk by iSoftbet

Slam Dunk is one of the most popular basketball-themed slot games known across the world, as it is a game that was created based on NBA legendary figure Michael Jordan.

Slam Dunk is a 5 reels and 9 pay-lines video slot game that comes with impressive sound effects and realistic graphics to give an almost life-like feeling. It comes with a 3D environment which is expected of a slot game developed and designed by iSoftbet.

Combining up to 5 symbols on the left side of the screen will see cash prizes being activated for the lucky players, who were able to achieve that feat. Symbols in this popular slot game feature, Trainers, fans, Cheerleaders, referees, snacks, and an arena.

There are many bonus rounds in this game, and there are two different bonus symbols that can activate different mini-games after the combination.

Michael Jordan is a known figure in the online casino. In 2014 the NBA all-star developed a live casino game with Evolution Gaming. You can find all information about live casino gaming in this comprehensive guide, written by experts in live casinos!

Basketball Star by Microgaming

Developed and designed by Microgaming, who is considered one of the giants in the software development industry, Basketball Star is a 3 row, 5 reels, and 243 pay-lines video slot that comes with many theme-related symbols to make it even more familiar to the players.

These symbols include medals, tactics board, bottle caddy, and running shoes. The boards’ symbols can be played to secure a winning combination for the players.

As expected of a game created by Microgaming, it features amazing graphics and sound effects. You can even hear the crowds scream in excitement every time you spin the reels in a bid to win.

Basketball by Evoplay

This sports game has gained huge popularity in Canada. The first thing players get to see when the game is launched is the basketball court which is the background of this popular video slot. And on the sidebar, you will find the fans screaming at the top of their lungs complimenting this impressive game developed by Evoplay.

This basketball-themed slot game is 5 reels, and 20 pay-lines which feature high-paying symbols represented by the teams in form of animal icons. The scatter symbols in the game are the flaming ball symbols, and hitting three or more will see the players unlock free spins rounds. The wild symbols come in form of basketball hoops.

While there are hundreds or thousands of basketball-themed slot games available on the internet, you should check these out first.