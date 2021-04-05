The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Kana Watanabe +150 over Alejandra Lara
Notable New Champions:
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion: Evan Cutts
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Lightweight Champion: Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov
- WBA International Junior Flyweight Champion: Hasanboy Dusmatov
- WBO International Junior Bantamweight Champion: Donnie Nietes
- EUG Women’s Championship: Mayssa Bastos
Going Forward:
- Russian walks into a bar, puts up four fingers and says “five beers, please!”: From the “What The Fuck” file, Khetag Pliev was co-main eventing Cage Fury Fighting Championship 94 on Thursday when he severed his finger. Pliev CONCEALED IT AND TRIED TO FIGHT ON before the ref realized that he was a four-fingered man a round later, stopped the fight, and eventually TOLD THE FANS TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR PLIEV’S MISSING FINGER! Fortunately, alls well that ends well, they found the finger and had it re-attached. MMA, man…
- The Jackal: A world champion in two divisions and wins over the likes of Nonito Donaire, Leo Santa Cruz, Scott Quigg, Kiko Martinez, among many others, Carl Frampton, has called it a career after his loss to Jamel Herring on Saturday.
- U-S-A!: Thomas Gilman, Jordan Oliver, Kyle Dake, David Taylor, Kyle Snyder, and Gable Steveson won the Olympic team trials to represent the red, white, and blue on the mat. Godspeed, gents!