By April 5, 2021 6:24 pm

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland
Apr 10, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,355 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards on FOX/ABC range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average card ranking 7,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+  3:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Marvin Vettori   (16-4-1, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland   (21-6, #17 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Arnold Allen   (16-1, #13 ranked featherweight) vs Sodiq Yusuff   (11-1, #9 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Kyle Daukaus   (10-1, #49 ranked middleweight) vs Aliaskhab Khizriev   (13-0)

Middleweights:
Sam Alvey   (33-14-1, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight) vs Julian Marquez   (8-2, #39 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Nina Ansaroff   (10-6, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern   (10-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Mike Perry   (14-7, #29 ranked welterweights) vs Daniel Rodriguez   (13-2, #33 ranked welterweights)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  12:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Jim Miller   (31-15, 1 NC, #17 ranked lightweight) vs Joe Solecki   (10-2, #48 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Scott Holtzman   (14-4, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot   (17-1, 1 NC, #69 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Norma Dumont   (5-1, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Erin Blanchfield   (6-1)

Lightweights:
John Makdessi   (17-7, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Ignacio Bahamondes   (11-3)

Heavyweights:
Yorgan De Castro   (6-2, #28 ranked heavyweight) vs Jarjis Danho   (6-1-1, 1 NC, #36 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Hunter Azure   (9-1, #50 ranked bantamweight) vs Jack Shore   (13-0, #49 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Luis Saldana   (14-6) vs Jordan Griffin   (18-8, #45 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Da Un Jung   (13-2-1, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs William Knight   (9-1, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Impa Kasanganay   (8-1, #61 ranked welterweights) vs Sasha Palatnikov   (6-2, #51 ranked welterweights)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland odds - BestFightOdds

