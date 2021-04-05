Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics are better when they move it side to side

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“We had 35 assists the other night, 29 tonight,” Brad Stevens said after the win over Charlotte. “When we moved it side to side, when we didn’t settle, then that was good. So the last two games moving the ball has been good, I think what we’ve really been trying to emphasize – more cutting, more off-the-ball cuts, more movement in the last four weeks or so. We’ve had some growing pains along the way, but for the most part, it’s been pretty good offensively.” The defense for this year’s Celtics flows off their offense. When the shots don’t fall, their defense really suffers. So it stands to reason that a better offense has pumped up their recent defensive numbers. …Slowly, the Celtics are adding elements to this team that are proving just how weird this season has been, and just how much room they have to grow. Their offense is actually, finally starting to click. Fournier finally gives the Celtics that bench scoring they’ve so desperately needed. The return of Romeo Langford could give them a defender to fuel stops and transition points while also giving the offense another competent cutter.

Boston Sports Journal

Is it a generational thing or does everyone have allergic reactions to isolation basketball? I mean, I love watching a side-step triple swish through the net, but it’s become one of those enjoy-it-now-because-you’ll-pay-for-it-later moves. (Kinda like day drinking in your 40s.)

As John spells out and supports with statistics too rich for me to regurgitate one day after wildly celebrating the resurrection, the Celtic are better when they move around the basketball. It’s quite simple.

Unfortunately, they have a propensity to resort to iso ball when defenses get tight and they need it most.

I’m hoping that Robert Williams’ brilliant passing rubs off on the rest of the team. For all his amazing talents, TimeLord’s ability and willingness to make quick reads and crisp passes might be his most valuable.

On Page 2, Romeo Langford might not be a lost cause, after all.

“It was pretty bad when I had the symptoms,” Langford said. “I had the symptoms for about four or five days and it hit me pretty hard. I felt like I had a really bad flu and then I ended up losing my taste and smell. I really still can’t smell that much. So I wasn’t really allowed to do anything for two and a half weeks. So my main thing coming back was just getting my wind and getting my feel for the game and feeling the ball and stuff like that.” “Today was good,” Langford said. “I had pretty good workouts the last couple of days. I feel like I’m just about there. I’m mainly now just getting my legs back under me. I’ve got the feel for the game. I ain’t lost that. But just my legs and my conditioning, that’s the only main thing.”

Boston.com

Langford had a rough bout with Covid, the latest in a string of maladies to keep him off the court. But…

good to know Romeo Langford really exists, and here's why the Celtics are still very high on him: pic.twitter.com/04kx6JeUvA — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) April 5, 2021

Now that’s some defense. If the stars align and Langford stays healthy, there will be rotation minutes for that kind of athletic defense off the bench.

