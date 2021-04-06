4/6/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Opening Day didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (0-1), who picked up where 2020 left off with a bad collapse. Jacob deGrom threw six shutout innings for the Mets but was pulled by Luis Rojas after just 77 pitches with a 2-0 lead, a move that backfired when the Philadelphia Phillies (4-0) scored five runs against Trevor May and Aaron Loup in the eighth inning to steal a win. The Mets will look to shake off the brutal loss and get in the win column for the first time in 2021 as they continue their three-game set with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Marcus Stroman (10-13, 3.22 ERA in 2019) to the mound this evening. Stroman will be making his first start in a year and a half after opting out of last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Phillies will counter with righty Chase Anderson (1-2, 7.22 ERA in 2020), who spent last season as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: