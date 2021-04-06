Combat

Fight of the Day: Nicholas Pettas vs. Peter Aerts

Fight of the Day: Nicholas Pettas vs. Peter Aerts

Combat

Fight of the Day: Nicholas Pettas vs. Peter Aerts

By April 6, 2021 8:56 am

By |

 

Date: August 5, 2007
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2007 in Hong Kong
Championship(s):
Venue: AsiaWorld-Expo
Location: Hong Kong

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

7hr

Mets 7hr ago

My Opening Day posts usually have more fanfare than the what this one is about to provide. Then again, Opening Days in general have more (…)

More Combat
Home